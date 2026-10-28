Projecting the Twins 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins

The Minnesota Twins have enough returning players to sketch most of a 2027 Opening Day roster. Two jobs deserve to remain visibly open before free agency begins.

The Twins need another catcher, with Ryan Jeffers approaching the market. Minnesota also needs relief help, particularly from the left side.

This projection uses 13 position players and 13 pitchers, including five starters and eight relievers. It contains 24 named players and two vacancies. Those openings could be filled through re-signings, outside acquisitions or internal competition.

The baseline assumes the arbitration-eligible players listed below receive contracts and the projected returnees recover in time. Josh Bell is held outside the roster while his mutual option remains unresolved. Competitive jobs remain provisional, with significant offseason moves likely to change the tables.

Position Players: A Catching Vacancy and a Crowded Outfield

Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roles Player Projection Note C Victor Caratini Returning tandem member C Vacant Starting-caliber catcher needed 1B Royce Lewis Assumes a contract tender 2B Kody Clemens Assumes a contract tender SS Kaelen Culpepper Projected regular 3B Brooks Lee Projected regular Utility Ryan Kreidler Competitive bench spot OF/DH Byron Buxton Health-dependent OF Walker Jenkins Health-dependent OF/DH Luke Keaschall Regular playing time OF Emmanuel Rodriguez Projected young contributor OF/DH Trevor Larnach Tender and trade decisions pending OF Austin Martin Competitive bench spot

Caratini gives Minnesota one catcher under contract for 2027. The second spot should go to someone capable of handling a substantial share of the starts, whether that means retaining Jeffers or finding another option.

The Twins’ pending free-agent tracker explains why Jeffers belongs outside this baseline until his future is resolved. A reunion would immediately fill the open catching position.

Lewis receives the initial first-base assignment, but that is one of the least settled everyday jobs. A Bell return, another acquisition or a non-tender would change the arrangement. The Twins’ major contract decisions also include Larnach, whose place affects several other hitters.

Lee and Culpepper are projected on the left side of the infield, with Clemens at second. Kreidler gets the utility spot for defensive coverage. Martin earns the final outfield place in this version for right-handed bench balance, while Alan Roden remains an alternative.

Playing time remains unsettled across the six OF/DH spots. Buxton, Jenkins, Keaschall, Rodríguez and Larnach would compete for three outfield assignments and designated hitter starts, with Martin handling reserve work. That crowding gives Minnesota a reason to consider a trade, but the baseline retains Larnach until a move occurs.

Buxton’s recovery is an important assumption. Jenkins also underwent elbow surgery and was expected to be ready for spring training, as On SI’s Jenkins outlook detailed. A setback for either would improve Roden’s opportunity.

Pitchers: Rotation Depth and an Unfinished Bullpen

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pending free agents A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are excluded here. A return by either would change the bullpen table.

Role Player Projection Note Rotation Joe Ryan Retained under team control Rotation Pablo Lopez Rehab-dependent Rotation Taj Bradley Assumes a contract tender Rotation Dean Kremer Assumes a contract tender Rotation Bailey Ober Tender decision and competition Late relief Jeff Hoffman Health-dependent Relief Yoendrys Gomez

Projected returning option Relief Andrew Morris Competitive bullpen spot Relief Tommy Nance Assumes a contract tender Relief Cole Sands Health and tender decisions Left-handed relief Kody Funderburk Competitive bullpen spot Long relief Travis Adams Competitive bullpen spot Relief Vacant Left-handed help is the priority

Ryan remains in the projection even if his mutual option is declined, because Minnesota would retain his rights through arbitration. The option changes the salary calculation; it does not automatically make him a free agent.

Lopez is the largest health-dependent choice. The Star Tribune reported Oct. 24 that he hoped to be ready for Opening Day after Tommy John surgery. His place depends on completing his rehab and spring buildup.

Connor Prielipp, Mick Abel, Zebby Matthews, and Kendry Rojas remain rotation alternatives, subject to health and development. An Ober non-tender, a veteran trade, or a delayed Lopez return would open a path for that group.

The bullpen starts with Hoffman, followed by a collection of returning candidates. Gomez, Morris, Nance, Sands, Funderburk, and Adams fill six provisional jobs. Spring training and new additions would help determine their assignments.

Sands’ place depends on elbow rehabilitation and a contract tender. Hoffman is included on the assumption that his offseason recovery proceeds as expected.

Anthony Banda remains outside the active-roster projection. Minnesota expected him back around the All-Star break following lat surgery, making his rehab and contract decision separate from filling an Opening Day vacancy. David Festa also remains outside this version while recovering from surgery.

Funderburk supplies one left-handed option. The open relief job should prioritize another, although internal candidates can compete for it. Eric Orze, Garrett Acton and Jack Anderson are among the additional arms who could change the bullpen picture.

Even after filling the open job, Minnesota could upgrade further by signing relievers who displace players in competitive spots. That would also improve the depth available at Triple-A.

The Twins’ payroll outlook will help determine how much of that work comes through free agency. The immediate roster-building tasks are clear: resolve the catching vacancy, strengthen relief pitching and turn crowded position groups into a workable distribution of playing time.