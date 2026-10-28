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Projecting the Twins 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins

Minnesota’s early 26-man projection has a crowded group of position players, several rotation choices and clear work remaining at catcher and in the bullpen.
Alvin Garcia|
Minnesota Twins Manager Derek Shelton.
Minnesota Twins Manager Derek Shelton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have enough returning players to sketch most of a 2027 Opening Day roster. Two jobs deserve to remain visibly open before free agency begins.

The Twins need another catcher, with Ryan Jeffers approaching the market. Minnesota also needs relief help, particularly from the left side.

This projection uses 13 position players and 13 pitchers, including five starters and eight relievers. It contains 24 named players and two vacancies. Those openings could be filled through re-signings, outside acquisitions or internal competition.

The baseline assumes the arbitration-eligible players listed below receive contracts and the projected returnees recover in time. Josh Bell is held outside the roster while his mutual option remains unresolved. Competitive jobs remain provisional, with significant offseason moves likely to change the tables.

Position Players: A Catching Vacancy and a Crowded Outfield

Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini (37) reacts to his home run against the Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roles

Player

Projection Note

C

Victor Caratini

Returning tandem member

C

Vacant

Starting-caliber catcher needed

1B

Royce Lewis

Assumes a contract tender

2B

Kody Clemens

Assumes a contract tender

SS

Kaelen Culpepper

Projected regular

3B

Brooks Lee

Projected regular

Utility

Ryan Kreidler

Competitive bench spot

OF/DH

Byron Buxton

Health-dependent

OF

Walker Jenkins

Health-dependent

OF/DH

Luke Keaschall

Regular playing time

OF

Emmanuel Rodriguez

Projected young contributor

OF/DH

Trevor Larnach

Tender and trade decisions pending

OF

Austin Martin

Competitive bench spot

Caratini gives Minnesota one catcher under contract for 2027. The second spot should go to someone capable of handling a substantial share of the starts, whether that means retaining Jeffers or finding another option.

The Twins’ pending free-agent tracker explains why Jeffers belongs outside this baseline until his future is resolved. A reunion would immediately fill the open catching position.

Lewis receives the initial first-base assignment, but that is one of the least settled everyday jobs. A Bell return, another acquisition or a non-tender would change the arrangement. The Twins’ major contract decisions also include Larnach, whose place affects several other hitters.

Lee and Culpepper are projected on the left side of the infield, with Clemens at second. Kreidler gets the utility spot for defensive coverage. Martin earns the final outfield place in this version for right-handed bench balance, while Alan Roden remains an alternative.

Playing time remains unsettled across the six OF/DH spots. Buxton, Jenkins, Keaschall, Rodríguez and Larnach would compete for three outfield assignments and designated hitter starts, with Martin handling reserve work. That crowding gives Minnesota a reason to consider a trade, but the baseline retains Larnach until a move occurs.

Buxton’s recovery is an important assumption. Jenkins also underwent elbow surgery and was expected to be ready for spring training, as On SI’s Jenkins outlook detailed. A setback for either would improve Roden’s opportunity.

Pitchers: Rotation Depth and an Unfinished Bullpen

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pending free agents A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are excluded here. A return by either would change the bullpen table.

Role

Player

Projection Note

Rotation

Joe Ryan

Retained under team control

Rotation

Pablo Lopez

Rehab-dependent

Rotation

Taj Bradley

Assumes a contract tender

Rotation

Dean Kremer

Assumes a contract tender

Rotation

Bailey Ober

Tender decision and competition

Late relief

Jeff Hoffman

Health-dependent

Relief

Yoendrys Gomez

Projected returning option

Relief

Andrew Morris

Competitive bullpen spot

Relief

Tommy Nance

Assumes a contract tender

Relief

Cole Sands

Health and tender decisions

Left-handed relief

Kody Funderburk

Competitive bullpen spot

Long relief

Travis Adams

Competitive bullpen spot

Relief

Vacant

Left-handed help is the priority

Ryan remains in the projection even if his mutual option is declined, because Minnesota would retain his rights through arbitration. The option changes the salary calculation; it does not automatically make him a free agent.

Lopez is the largest health-dependent choice. The Star Tribune reported Oct. 24 that he hoped to be ready for Opening Day after Tommy John surgery. His place depends on completing his rehab and spring buildup.

Connor Prielipp, Mick Abel, Zebby Matthews, and Kendry Rojas remain rotation alternatives, subject to health and development. An Ober non-tender, a veteran trade, or a delayed Lopez return would open a path for that group.

The bullpen starts with Hoffman, followed by a collection of returning candidates. Gomez, Morris, Nance, Sands, Funderburk, and Adams fill six provisional jobs. Spring training and new additions would help determine their assignments.

Sands’ place depends on elbow rehabilitation and a contract tender. Hoffman is included on the assumption that his offseason recovery proceeds as expected.

Anthony Banda remains outside the active-roster projection. Minnesota expected him back around the All-Star break following lat surgery, making his rehab and contract decision separate from filling an Opening Day vacancy. David Festa also remains outside this version while recovering from surgery.

Funderburk supplies one left-handed option. The open relief job should prioritize another, although internal candidates can compete for it. Eric Orze, Garrett Acton and Jack Anderson are among the additional arms who could change the bullpen picture.

Even after filling the open job, Minnesota could upgrade further by signing relievers who displace players in competitive spots. That would also improve the depth available at Triple-A.

The Twins’ payroll outlook will help determine how much of that work comes through free agency. The immediate roster-building tasks are clear: resolve the catching vacancy, strengthen relief pitching and turn crowded position groups into a workable distribution of playing time.

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Alvin Garcia
ALVIN GARCIA

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