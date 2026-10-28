Projecting the Twins 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins
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The Minnesota Twins have enough returning players to sketch most of a 2027 Opening Day roster. Two jobs deserve to remain visibly open before free agency begins.
The Twins need another catcher, with Ryan Jeffers approaching the market. Minnesota also needs relief help, particularly from the left side.
This projection uses 13 position players and 13 pitchers, including five starters and eight relievers. It contains 24 named players and two vacancies. Those openings could be filled through re-signings, outside acquisitions or internal competition.
The baseline assumes the arbitration-eligible players listed below receive contracts and the projected returnees recover in time. Josh Bell is held outside the roster while his mutual option remains unresolved. Competitive jobs remain provisional, with significant offseason moves likely to change the tables.
Position Players: A Catching Vacancy and a Crowded Outfield
Roles
Player
Projection Note
C
Victor Caratini
Returning tandem member
C
Vacant
Starting-caliber catcher needed
1B
Royce Lewis
Assumes a contract tender
2B
Kody Clemens
Assumes a contract tender
SS
Kaelen Culpepper
Projected regular
3B
Brooks Lee
Projected regular
Utility
Ryan Kreidler
Competitive bench spot
OF/DH
Byron Buxton
Health-dependent
OF
Walker Jenkins
Health-dependent
OF/DH
Luke Keaschall
Regular playing time
OF
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Projected young contributor
OF/DH
Trevor Larnach
Tender and trade decisions pending
OF
Austin Martin
Competitive bench spot
Caratini gives Minnesota one catcher under contract for 2027. The second spot should go to someone capable of handling a substantial share of the starts, whether that means retaining Jeffers or finding another option.
The Twins’ pending free-agent tracker explains why Jeffers belongs outside this baseline until his future is resolved. A reunion would immediately fill the open catching position.
Lewis receives the initial first-base assignment, but that is one of the least settled everyday jobs. A Bell return, another acquisition or a non-tender would change the arrangement. The Twins’ major contract decisions also include Larnach, whose place affects several other hitters.
Lee and Culpepper are projected on the left side of the infield, with Clemens at second. Kreidler gets the utility spot for defensive coverage. Martin earns the final outfield place in this version for right-handed bench balance, while Alan Roden remains an alternative.
Playing time remains unsettled across the six OF/DH spots. Buxton, Jenkins, Keaschall, Rodríguez and Larnach would compete for three outfield assignments and designated hitter starts, with Martin handling reserve work. That crowding gives Minnesota a reason to consider a trade, but the baseline retains Larnach until a move occurs.
Buxton’s recovery is an important assumption. Jenkins also underwent elbow surgery and was expected to be ready for spring training, as On SI’s Jenkins outlook detailed. A setback for either would improve Roden’s opportunity.
Pitchers: Rotation Depth and an Unfinished Bullpen
Pending free agents A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are excluded here. A return by either would change the bullpen table.
Role
Player
Projection Note
Rotation
Joe Ryan
Retained under team control
Rotation
Pablo Lopez
Rehab-dependent
Rotation
Taj Bradley
Assumes a contract tender
Rotation
Dean Kremer
Assumes a contract tender
Rotation
Bailey Ober
Tender decision and competition
Late relief
Jeff Hoffman
Health-dependent
Relief
Yoendrys Gomez
Projected returning option
Relief
Andrew Morris
Competitive bullpen spot
Relief
Tommy Nance
Assumes a contract tender
Relief
Cole Sands
Health and tender decisions
Left-handed relief
Kody Funderburk
Competitive bullpen spot
Long relief
Travis Adams
Competitive bullpen spot
Relief
Vacant
Left-handed help is the priority
Ryan remains in the projection even if his mutual option is declined, because Minnesota would retain his rights through arbitration. The option changes the salary calculation; it does not automatically make him a free agent.
Lopez is the largest health-dependent choice. The Star Tribune reported Oct. 24 that he hoped to be ready for Opening Day after Tommy John surgery. His place depends on completing his rehab and spring buildup.
Connor Prielipp, Mick Abel, Zebby Matthews, and Kendry Rojas remain rotation alternatives, subject to health and development. An Ober non-tender, a veteran trade, or a delayed Lopez return would open a path for that group.
The bullpen starts with Hoffman, followed by a collection of returning candidates. Gomez, Morris, Nance, Sands, Funderburk, and Adams fill six provisional jobs. Spring training and new additions would help determine their assignments.
Sands’ place depends on elbow rehabilitation and a contract tender. Hoffman is included on the assumption that his offseason recovery proceeds as expected.
Anthony Banda remains outside the active-roster projection. Minnesota expected him back around the All-Star break following lat surgery, making his rehab and contract decision separate from filling an Opening Day vacancy. David Festa also remains outside this version while recovering from surgery.
Funderburk supplies one left-handed option. The open relief job should prioritize another, although internal candidates can compete for it. Eric Orze, Garrett Acton and Jack Anderson are among the additional arms who could change the bullpen picture.
Even after filling the open job, Minnesota could upgrade further by signing relievers who displace players in competitive spots. That would also improve the depth available at Triple-A.
The Twins’ payroll outlook will help determine how much of that work comes through free agency. The immediate roster-building tasks are clear: resolve the catching vacancy, strengthen relief pitching and turn crowded position groups into a workable distribution of playing time.