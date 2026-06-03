Tristan Gray Stays Hot in Twins' Second Straight Win Over White Sox

An unexpected hero has stepped up for the Twins in two straight wins over the White Sox. Tristan Gray hit a grand slam in Monday night's win, and he responded with a 2-4 night with two more RBIs on Tuesday. Minnesota won 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Connor Prielipp started on the mound, and he had an up-and-down performance. He has allowed at least six hits and four earned runs in three straight games, but he was able to settle in slightly on Tuesday with seven strikeouts, four earned runs and six hits in 6.0 innings of work. He threw 94 pitches.

He put Minnesota into an early 3-0 hole in the third inning, but RBIs from Brooks Lee, Luke Keaschall, Alex Jackson and two from Gray gave them a 5-3 lead before the end of the fourth.

Just like the weather, Tristan is heating up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TojffE9J0H — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 3, 2026

Keaschall hit another RBI single in the fifth inning before Prielipp was relieved by Andrew Morris in the seventh inning. He cleaned up a bit of a mess, and the Twins held a 6-4 lead. Anthony Banda pitched in the eighth, and Yoendrys Gomez earned the save in the ninth inning, as Minnesota held onto its 6-4 lead.

With back-to-back divisional wins, the Twins are now 29-33 on the season. They are six games behind the first-place Guardians in the race for the American League Central crown.

Gray has begun this series 3-7 with 1 home run and 7 RBIs. He and the Twins will look to keep their red-hot offense going on Wednesday with a mid-afternoon 12:40 p.m. start time at Target Field.