Minnesota Twins Must Avoid This Potential Free Agent Bust

The Minnesota Twins could use the kind of power Brandon Lowe brought to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 32-year-old hit .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs in 150 games in 2026. That production would help Minnesota, but the Twins should pass at the prices being projected for the second baseman.

MLB Trade Rumors projected three years and $69 million, while ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected four years and $80 million, as Pirates On SI detailed in its look at Lowe’s market. Pittsburgh also gave Lowe a $23.15 million qualifying offer. If he declines it and signs with Minnesota this winter, the Twins would have to surrender a draft pick.

The Twins Already Have Power at Second Base

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe became a National League Gold Glove finalist after going from minus-10 in Statcast’s Fielding Run Value at second base with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025 to plus-12 in Pittsburgh. MLB.com noted that the jump tied the largest year-to-year turnaround among non-catchers in a decade of Statcast data. A team signing Lowe for several years would have to decide how much of that improvement it can count on.

The Twins already have Kody Clemens, who started 69 games at second and hit .239/.298/.460 with 27 home runs in his breakout 2026 season. Lowe could take over at second and move Clemens to first, where he started 40 games. That would pair two left-handed bats on the right side of the infield. Lowe hit .223/.270/.378 against left-handers and .279/.360/.550 against right-handers, so Minnesota would still have work to do to balance its lineup.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Clemens to earn $3.6 million in arbitration. Both projections for Lowe average at least $20 million per year. The Twins would be paying that premium to upgrade a position they can already cover.

Making Lowe the primary designated hitter would keep Clemens at second but take much of Lowe’s improved defense out of the equation. It would also leave fewer DH starts for Byron Buxton and the Twins’ other outfielders, an especially useful option while Buxton works back from hip surgery.

Catching and Relief Should Come First

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Jeffers has until Nov. 17 to answer Minnesota’s $23.15 million qualifying offer. If he accepts, the Twins will have made a substantial one-year commitment at catcher. If he signs elsewhere, they’ll need someone who can share the workload with Victor Caratini.

Minnesota’s relievers finished with a 4.74 ERA, and left-handers A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers reached free agency. The Twins need pitchers who can protect leads before the ninth inning and a catcher who can handle a meaningful share of the starts. With both jobs still to address, a multi-year commitment to Lowe would make it harder to build a complete roster for 2027.