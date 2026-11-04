What Pirates Qualifying Offer Decision Means for Brandon Lowe and Team

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' most important offseason decision centers on Brandon Lowe and his future with the franchise.

The Pirates took the first step toward retaining Lowe for the future, extending a qualifying offer to him ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline.

It is a $23.15 million deal for Lowe, which, if he accepts, will keep him with the Pirates for the 2027 season.

Both Lowe and the Pirates have big decisions to make, but this marks the start of serious negotiations between the two parties.

What The Qualifying Offer Means for Brandon Lowe

Lowe has until the Nov. 17 deadline to make a decision on his qualifying offer and whether he accepts or declines.

If he accepts, he will be a Pirate for next season on a franchise-record $23.15 million salary, which is a predetermined rate of the mean of the top 125 highest-paid players in baseball.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lowe declines, which is most likely, he stays a free agent and is free to sign with any MLB team.

Lowe, who will certainly be looking for a long-term deal, will likely decline the qualifying offer.

An impending lockout could force Lowe to make a decision early that he would like to on his future.

Dec. 1, or midnight on Dec. 2, marks the end of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), and the owners will lock out the players, ceasing transactions between the two parties until a new one is signed.

Lowe signing prior to the CBA expiring would give him the benefits of this current CBA, while if he waited until after, he may not have a home until Spring Training or later, and would be bound by the new CBA, which could include a salary cap, if the owners win.

He is one of the better players in a weak free-agent class, and he could really benefit from a big contract, likely the last one of his career at 32.

What Pirates Offering Lowe QO Means for Them

The Pirates are showing that they want Lowe back and wouldn't mind doing so on a short deal.

Lowe turns 33 next July, and there is always the risk of a long-term deal at that age, especially with his injury history and players regressing quickly towards them turning 40.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (not pictured) during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates definitely want Lowe back for next season, which includes both the front office and players .

Lowe is a left-handed power bat, the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, a vastly improved defender and a clubhouse leader.

His 35 home runs were the most for any Pirate since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019, while he led all second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage (.493) and OPS (.824) and was a National League Gold Glove Award finalist .

The Pirates will compete for Lowe's signature, which they should be able to do in the $15-$20 million range.

Contract projections for Lowe vary, with Jim Bowden of The Athletic putting it at three years and $45 million ($15 million AAV), ESPN at four years and $80 million ($20 million AAV) and MLB Trade Rumors at three years and $69 million ($23 million AAV).

The Pirates bringing Lowe back gives them their starting second baseman for the next few years.

If they fail to do so, they'll need a new starting second baseman and will have to commit trade capital, money in free agency, to do that.

The Pirates may also consider moving Nick Gonzales back to second base, his natural position, while targeting a third baseman , another need for 2027.

Lowe's return would be huge for the Pirates and their postseason hopes for next season, so they know how important he is to bring back, but whether they do that or not is unknown.