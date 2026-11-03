Twins Make Smart $23.15 Million Decision on Ryan Jeffers Despite Major Risk

The Minnesota Twins made their first big decision of the offseason, and it was a notable one. On Monday, the Twins issued catcher Ryan Jeffers a $23.15 million qualifying offer for the 2027 season.

How the qualifying offer works is that it's basically a one-year deal. If Jeffers accepts, he remains with the Twins at that rate (unless the sides work out an extension); if he declines, he enters free agency as expected, and if he signs elsewhere, the Twins get a compensatory fourth-round draft pick in the 2027 MLB draft.

Why it makes sense

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's rare that a team can find a well-rounded catcher, and Jeffers is that. In 2026, he posted a 128 wRC+ in 92 games played. He missed a few months with a broken hamate bone and recovery from surgery.

Behind the plate, Jeffers' metrics are not great. He's average (0) at blocks above average but has a -6 caught stealings above average, which ranks in the third percentile, according to Statcast. There is definitely room for improvement behind the plate, but one of the biggest numbers that stands out to me is that the Twins pitching staff posted a 4.42 ERA with Jeffers catching. This compares to much higher ERA's when others are behind the plate. That should indicate that the pitching staff is comfortable pitching to Jeffers and that he knows how to handle him.

The Potential Risks

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What happens if Jeffers takes the qualifying offer? Could that be a bad thing? Well, in fairness, it could be. $23.15 million is a lot of money for a catcher, and in recent seasons, the Twins' ownership has not shown the appetite to spend big money in general. Spending that much money on one position could limit the funds they use in other spots, like the bullpen, which needs improvement.

With that being said, the Twins needed to do this. There is less of a chance that Jeffers reaches free agency; he stays with the Twins because of what his market could be this offseason. If he returns, it gives a full season to work out some sort of extension that hopefully would allow the Twins to be flexible in other spots. And if he does return and the Twins fall out of contention by the trade deadline, the Twins could explore moving him for assets to improve the roster for the future. It might be a bit premature to think about that; it should be noted as an option.

The Twins made the right choice to try and keep Jeffers; the potential for him staying on the qualifying offer can't be the excuse for not improving the team in other positions.