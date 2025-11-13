Fans destroy Pohlads in Twins' social media post about northern lights

The anger and frustration of Twins fans is palpable in Minnesota as another offseason with zero excitement is upon us. Instead of rumors about spending big to get a star like Pete Alonso, Cody Bellinger, or Dylan Cease, all Twins rumors are about Byron Buxton possibly waiving his no-trade clause and Joe Ryan and/or Pablo Lopez being traded.

It's ugly, and if the Twins aren't paying attention to the mood of their fan base, they needn't look any further than the replies to their Thursday morning post on X showing the aurora borealis glowing over an empty Target Field.

"I refuse to believe the Pohlads are so tone deaf that they don’t see these comments," one of the replies reads.

Baseball skies: Offseason Edition — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 13, 2025

The northern lights were incredible in Minnesota the past two nights, including a once-in-a-lifetime "coronal aurora" directly over the Twin Cities on Tuesday night. But that's not the point...

What did the comments section reveal? Oh, it's bad...

"The only thing more beautiful than that is the day the Pohlads sell," one reply says.

Another responder wrote: "looks like an average attendance 2026 home game.... sell the team."

"That'll be the teams average attendance until the Pohlads sell the team," another fan echoed.

Here's another: "A visual rendition of the Twins offseason plans… lights off no one’s home… nothing to see here."

"That's so beautiful," a fan said. "Now go sell the team."

"What a beautiful night!!! The only thing that could make it better is if the [Pohlads] sold the team," another fan replied.

"Prob look more competent playing in the dark," someone named Angelo said.

"Ignited gas fumes from the PUTRID OWNERSHIP," a fan said, noting the green colors in the sky from the northern lights. "Sell the team."

"You are a trashy, woke, low energy organization. You should be contracted," another said.

What's next for the Twins?

After hiring new manager Derek Shelton, the Twins are in the process of constructing the coaching staff. We know that pitching coach Pete Maki is being retained, while ex-Twins reliever LaTroy Hawkins is joining the staff as the bullpen coach. We still don't know who Shelton will pick as his bench coach, nor do we know if the team's three hitting coaches, led by Matt Borgschulte, will be brought back.

On the field, the Twins have done nothing to upgrade the roster. There's talk that Buxton could waive his no-trade clause and consider being dealt to a contender if the Twins tear the roster down any more than they already did when they traded 10 core players last summer.

At this point, it might not matter what the Twins do. Fan apathy has set in, and barring signs that the owners are going to spend money to add talent, it's highly unlikely that fans will have an optimistic outlook about the 2026 season.

