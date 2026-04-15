Jarren Duran Says Fan Crossed Line Before Middle Finger in Minneapolis

When Jarren Duran flipped up the middle finger on his left hand in the direction of fans at Target Field on Tuesday night, he was responding to someone who allegedly told him to kill himself.

In the fifth inning, and the Twins leading the Red Sox 5-0, the Boston outfielder grounded out to second base. As he jogged back towards the dugout, the television cameras caught him using his middle finger to allegedly respond to the fan.

Jarren Duran flips off a fan in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/bLjRZYrjlV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2026

“Somebody told me to kill myself,” Duran explained. “I’m used to it at this point. S*** happens. I’m going to flip somebody off if they say something to me. It is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that, but that stuff is still kind of triggering. It happens.”

The motive behind the fan's alleged verbal abuse is unknown, but Duran has been public about his past mental health struggles, including battling depression and contemplating suicide. In April 2025, Netflix released "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox," and the fourth episode of the series, titled "Still Alive," focused on Duran and his mental health journey.

A few weeks after the series was released, a fan in Cleveland was ejected after saying "something inappropriate" to Duran.

"When you open yourself up like that, you also open yourself up to the enemies. But I have a good support staff around me, teammates, coaches. There were fans that were supporting me, so that was awesome," Duran said after the Cleveland incident.

After the Twins beat the Red Sox 6-0 on Tuesday night, the Twins' submitted a victory post on social media with the tease, "Kept it classy."

Kept it classy 👌 pic.twitter.com/T7ncLgX2aw — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 15, 2026

Duran, 29, was suspended by Major League Baseball for two games in 2024 forshouting a homophobic slur at a fan. That fan was accused of criticizing Duran's batting. Duran wound up donating the amount he would've been paid in the two games to Greater PFLAG Boston, an organization that advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people.

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," Durran said after the 2024 incident. He admitted that what he said was "horrific," and acknowledged that "young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text MN to 741741.