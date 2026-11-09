One Trade the Twins Should Make if They Miss Out on Ryan Jeffers

The Minnesota Twins have a lot of work to do this offseason. The first thing they did was issue Ryan Jeffers the qualifying offer this offseason. That had to happen. The Twins have some players entering free agency this offseason, but they need to try their best to get Jeffers back.

If Jeffers' market extends beyond what the Twins can afford, they need to look at the trade market for options to replace him as their primary catcher. They should look no further than San Diego, considering Luis Campusano as the team's next primary catcher.

Why Campusano Fits the Twins

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins got good production from Victor Caratini for part of the season, but it was simply not sustainable. That can't be the plan for the Twins in 2027. That is why Campusano makes so much sense for the Twins.

In 2026, Campusano played only 71 games and posted a 127 wRC+ with eight home runs and 30 RBIs. Campusano also had a .363 on-base percentage, which is really good for a catcher, and in seasons when he was healthy, he's shown some on-base skills.

Behind the plate, Campusano's defense was as good as it gets. He ranks in the 90th percentile in terms of caught stealings above average, with only two throwing errors this season. Campusano ranks just about at the league average in blocks and pop time, and below average in framing, at the 16th percentile.

A comparison of defensive stats between C Ryan Jeffers and C Luis Campusano. | Baseball Savant

Every number except framing is much better than the numbers of Jeffers, so the defense for the Twins behind the plate would improve. With how ABS has made it more and more important for the defense behind the plate to be good, this would make the Twins a better team, at lest defensivly.

Why Would the Padres Move Campusano?

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all trades, there needs to be motivation from both sides. The Twins would be motivated because they need a catcher, but what about the Padres?

Well, San Diego is going to be handing the reins of the catching position to rookie Ethan Salas, who made his impact felt at the end of the 2026 season. With Salas expected to be the primary catcher in 2027, it allows the Padres the flexibility to gain assets through trade.

The Twins need to make sure that the catching position is not volatile in 2027 if Jeffers walks, and adding Campusano would be the easiest fix to the looming issue over the Twins soon.