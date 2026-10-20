One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Twins

The Minnesota Twins should watch JoJo Romero closely when the World Series opens Friday.

The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to face the Tampa Bay Rays, and Romero has already helped pitch his club into the matchup. He worked two scoreless innings and earned the victory in Milwaukee’s pennant-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That performance put his value on a national stage. His appeal to Minnesota, however, extends beyond one October appearance. Romero is a pending free agent whose experience, pitch mix and ability to handle full innings could address an opening in the Twins’ bullpen.

Romero Could Fill a Clear Bullpen Need

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota faces uncertainty on the left side of its relief corps. A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers have expiring contracts, as detailed in Twins On SI’s free-agent tracker. Retaining either remains possible, but the club should evaluate alternatives before those decisions narrow its choices.

Romero belongs on that list.

The 30-year-old finished the regular season with a 3.36 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 56 1/3 innings between the St. Louis Cardinals and Brewers. He struck out 54 batters and walked 18. Those results support considering him for meaningful work ahead of the ninth inning.

His repertoire also offers more than a single matchup weapon. Romero used a sinker, sweeper and changeup, with his sinker averaging 93.7 mph. That combination gives Minnesota a pitcher to evaluate for complete innings against mixed-handed portions of opposing lineups.

The platoon results reinforce that possibility. Right-handed hitters managed a .228/.315/.346 line against him in 2026. Left-handed hitters posted a .253/.301/.437 line, a reminder that throwing left-handed does not automatically make someone dominant against lefties.

The better assignment would be a seventh- or eighth-inning role built around current matchups and performance. Adding that option would address the bullpen depth Minnesota needs to improve while leaving room for Kody Funderburk and other internal pitchers to earn important assignments.

Free Agency Makes This a Realistic Target

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero is scheduled to reach free agency after this campaign, as Brewers On SI’s contract rundown explained. The Twins could pursue him without surrendering a trade package.

Milwaukee could pursue a reunion, and other clubs could compete for him. The Twins would still have an opportunity to bid for an established reliever without needing another organization to make him available.

A two-year offer would be a sensible starting point for Minnesota’s evaluation. The salary would depend on his market, and his postseason visibility should not replace an assessment of his full body of work.

There are reasons for caution. His ERA rose from 2.07 in 2025, and his splits do not support treating him as an automatic answer against every dangerous left-handed hitter. Minnesota should compare his price and projected contribution with Minter’s before choosing its preferred investment.

Romero would give the Twins another experienced option for protecting a lead before the final inning. As they watch the World Series and prepare their offseason bullpen plan, there is a practical reason to pay attention.