Every Brewers Player Set to Become a Free Agent, Including Brandon Woodruff
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On Tuesday afternoon, the 2026 Major League Baseball playoffs will begin. Fortunately, the Milwaukee Brewers will not have to take the field just yet.
Milwaukee has a few more days to rest and prepare before it kicks off its playoff run on Oct. 3 in the National League Division Series against either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres. With the Brewers still having a few days to get ready, let's take a brief pause and look ahead beyond the postseason.
When the season fully wraps up — whether the Brewers win the World Series or not — there are going to be some intriguing decisions to make ahead of free agency. With that being said, here are all of the Brewers currently scheduled for free agency, or with options.
Brandon Woodruff — UFA
Woodruff played the 2026 season after accepting the qualifying offer from Milwaukee last offseason. He's working his way back and is trending up after hurting his shoulder during the season. Technically, he still has an outside shot of returning this season still if the Brewers make a deep run. After the season, it'll be interesting to see what happens. He's heading to free agency, but it would be a surprise if he wasn't in Milwaukee in 2027.
Dustin May — Mutual Option
May has a mutual option for the 2027 season, but he will be a free agent. It is extremely rare to actually see a mutual option get picked up. May's is worth $20 million. That's not going to happen.
Antonio Senzatela — Club Option
Senzatela was acquired this summer ahead of the trade deadline. He has a 5.14 ERA in 23 outings for Milwaukee. He has a $14 million club option for the 2027 season. It would be a shock if that were to be picked up.
JoJo Romero - UFA
Romero has a 3.38 ERA in 11 outings with the Brewers since the trade deadline. He has been solid and should do well in free agency.
Jake Bauers — UFA
Bauers is the most intriguing pending free agent, outside of Woodruff. He bashed 26 homers in 2026 and was a 3.3 WAR player. It would be wise for Milwaukee to find a way to keep him.
Gary Sanchez — Mutual Option
Like May, Sanchez has a mutual option for the 2027 season. Mutual options almost never get picked up. But Sanchez has been great for the Brewers this season in his second stint with the team. He's cheap and the Brewers should find a way to make it work beyond the 2026 season.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com