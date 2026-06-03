Royce Lewis' Path Back to the Twins Could Be at a Different Position

Royce Lewis continues to dominate with Triple-A St. Paul since being demoted on May 19. Questions about his return to the big leagues became more complicated when the Twins moved Brooks Lee to third base. A positional change for Lewis could be his clearest path back to re-joining the Twins, and it could happen sooner than you think.

Declan Goff from SKOR North reported that he saw Lewis getting some reps in at second and first base with the Saints during batting practice on Tuesday.

"It kinda feels like, at this point, if Royce comes back up to the Twins, that the right side of the infield, having regular playing time there, is going to be his path," he said in a video.

The #MNTwins have a new plan and path for Royce Lewis. @DexsTweets has the latest from St. Paul pic.twitter.com/QZtEodqu67 — SKOR North - Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) June 2, 2026

He continued mentioning the rotating door at shortstop, but if everything goes to plan, that position should be held by Kaelen Culpepper relatively soon. With a struggling Kody Clemens and Josh Bell at first base, Lewis filling that role doesn't seem too far-fetched.

Lewis has played 13 games with the Saints since his demotion. He has 5 home runs and 13 RBIs in 37 at-bats. He's batting .318 with a .388 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging percentage. His numbers are far better than the 3 home runs and 13 RBIs he had in 104 at-bats with the Twins this season, and he was batting .163 with a .261 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage in 31 games.

Goff's scoop hit social media around 5 p.m. CT, but Lewis still started at third base for the Twins on Tuesday night. It sounds like the plan could have been made recently, and it could go into place in the near future. Lewis is still only 26 years old, and the Twins need him on their big league roster if they want to reach their full potential this season.

He has regained his confidence in St. Paul, but continuing that success in the big leagues with the Twins might have to be at a different position.