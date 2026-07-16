One Trait Has Kept the Twins in the Playoff Race

The Minnesota Twins entered the All-Star break surrounded by uncertainty.

They have one of the lowest payrolls among teams competing for an American League playoff spot. Their bullpen has been one of the least effective in Major League Baseball. Byron Buxton is on the injured list. And with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the organization still hasn't decided whether it will strengthen the roster or entertain offers for some of its key players.

Yet none of those obstacles has knocked Minnesota out of the race.

The Twins entered the All-Star break tied for the final American League Wild Card spot after winning 16 of their last 25 games. In a season defined by razor-thin margins, they have found a formula capable of overcoming several of their biggest weaknesses.

No team in Major League Baseball has been better at producing runs when the opportunity presents itself.

Minnesota leads MLB with a 126 wRC+ with runners in scoring position, meaning the Twins have created offense 26 percent better than the league average in those situations. They also lead the majors with a .285 batting average, .367 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage with runners in scoring position, while driving in 329 runs.

Those numbers represent far more than an impressive offensive statistic.

They define this team's identity.

Minnesota Keeps Delivering in the Biggest Moments

Minnesota Twins right fielder Luke Keaschall (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins don't need to outhit their opponents because they consistently deliver in clutch situations. Every time they put runners in scoring position, they increase their chances of creating separation on the scoreboard. That ability to turn opportunities into runs has kept the club afloat, even on nights when its bullpen has struggled to protect leads.

That timely hitting explains much of Minnesota's recent surge.

The Twins won eight of their last nine series before the All-Star break despite carrying a bullpen with a 5.19 ERA, one of the highest marks in the majors. While Joe Ryan has anchored a dependable rotation and Yoendrys Gómez has emerged as a reliable late-inning option since arriving in May, the offense has compensated for many of the club's shortcomings by capitalizing whenever opportunities arise.

Just as importantly, the production has come from throughout the lineup.

Ryan Jeffers has been one of the Twins' most productive hitters with runners in scoring position, posting a 216 wRC+ in those situations. Trevor Larnach owns a 198 wRC+, while Josh Bell has driven in 51 runs with a 180 wRC+. Brooks Lee (141) and Luke Keaschall (131) have also delivered consistently in run-producing situations.

But the story doesn't end there.

The Twins haven't only been baseball's best team with runners in scoring position. They've also delivered when the pressure is at its highest.

Tristan Gray owns a 178 wRC+ in high-leverage situations, while Luke Keaschall has posted a 171 wRC+. Austin Martin (155) and Brooks Lee (112) have also elevated their production in at-bats that often determine the outcome of a game. Rather than relying on one star, Minnesota has found different players stepping up throughout the season.

That depth helps explain why the Twins remain firmly in the Wild Card race despite their limitations.

Now comes the biggest challenge.

The next few weeks will determine whether the front office decides to reinforce the roster before the Aug. 3 trade deadline or takes a different approach. Much will depend on whether the Twins can maintain their momentum at the start of the second half.

Regardless of what happens at the deadline, however, Minnesota has already established its identity.

The challenge now is sustaining it. If the Twins continue to lead the majors with runners in scoring position while receiving more consistent contributions from their bullpen, they will have a legitimate opportunity to return to the postseason. If that production begins to regress, their outlook could change quickly before the trade deadline.