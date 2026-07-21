Twins Have Reached the Point Where They Need Walker Jenkins

The Minnesota Twins are now five games back in the American League Central and just three games behind in the race for the last Wild Card spot. They are 5-5 over their last 10 games. One good series could change the narrative surrounding the team.

The trade deadline of August 3 is quickly approaching. Despite the last two games being embarrassing, this is not a team that should be considering selling. This is one that should be looking for that competitive edge.

That may already exist within their own organization.

His name is Walker Jenkins and his stats say he’s ready. He is just 21 years old, but his movement through the farm system is leaving the Twins almost no choice.

Jenkins has played in 42 games at Triple-A St. Paul in 2026. He is slashing .277/.388/.458 with a .846 OPS. He has drawn 26 walks compared to 27 strikeouts. For his age, he is playing exceptionally at the plate. His discipline is apparent.

Twins Have Outfield Problem

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota’s outfield depth, looking past Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach, is a glaring weakness. Looking at the numbers, the case gets stronger to give Jenkins a chance.

James Outman (DFA) was hitting .156 with a .479 OPS over 49 games. Alan Roden’s batting average is now .190 with a .470 OPS. Matt Wallner (back at Triple-A now), who once boasted a lot of power at the plate, was hitting a disappointing .167 with a .551 OPS over 34 games. The one that stands out is Austin Martin, but he’s not impressive by any standard. He is hitting .244 with a .676 OPS.

Meanwhile, down at Triple-A St. Paul, Jenkins is posting an .846 OPS and taking pitchers deep into counts with his patience. No, he’s not facing MLB pitchers, but it’s about time he does. His numbers are at least translating to giving him a chance.

An Urgent Standings Matter

Minnesota Twins right fielder Austin Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins are now 49-52 and third in the AL Central. The White Sox have a five-game lead on them, and the deadline is coming fast. It isn’t an optimal place to be, but it also isn’t impossible. This division is still very much up for grabs.

The context of the standings and the Wild Card chase matters when speaking about Jenkins. If the Twins were out of the conversation completely, the argument could and should be made to take the pressure off Jenkins and let him develop and be full force starting in 2027, but that’s not the case.

If the Twins intend to compete, and compete now, then it’s time to get the best players on the field. So far, Jenkins could be one of them.

Minnesota is starting outfielders with OPS records below .500. Jenkins comes in at .846. Even making the argument that he isn’t facing MLB pitchers, the math isn’t that hard.

He’s Earned the Chance

Jenkins came from the 2023 MLB Draft class as one of the best hitting prospects. That story hasn’t changed. In fact, it has gotten stronger.

Looking across his minor league career line:

.297 AVG

.400 OBP

.472 SLG

.872 OPS

238 Games

142 Walks

166 Strike Outs

He doesn’t force the issue. He doesn’t chase. He waits. When a pitcher makes a mistake, he makes them pay. This is a skill worthy of taking a chance on.

40-Man Roster Question

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A callup for Jenkins will require making a move on the 40-man roster and barring an injury, this could mean designating someone for assignment. That’s a real consideration, but also one that likely has an answer.

Minnesota has already shown their willingness to make decisions by designating James Outman for assignment. The Twins made the right call there.

Royce Lewis was activated and went right to work making a difference for the team. Now it’s time to make another tough decision.

What that decision is, though, is unclear. Right now the clearest path is through someone else’s unfortunate injury. They could option Roden back down but given that he’s only taken the field in nine games, his audition should likely last longer than that.

The answer isn’t necessarily clear right now, but the problem is still real. The Twins could use an offensive injection. It’s possible Jenkins could do that.

Not knowing who to move is a good problem to have, but one the Twins may need to address.