The Minnesota Twins agreed to a one-year Major League contract with infielder Ryan Fitzgerald, who will return to the organization where he made his MLB debut during the 2025 season. The agreement, reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, is subject to the player passing his physical and includes his addition to the 40-man roster.

Fitzgerald, 32, is coming off completing one of the best offensive seasons of his minor league career. During 2026, he played for the Oklahoma City Comets, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, and led all minor league players with 172 hits in 137 games, with a .315/.375/.485 (.860 OPS) slash line, 35 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 93 runs scored.

He also recorded 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts, placing him among the only two hitters across all the minor leagues with at least 15 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The other player to achieve those numbers during the 2026 season was his teammate, James Tibbs III. Along with both of them, Joey Meneses was the only other hitter to combine at least 15 home runs and 100 RBIs after finishing with 30 home runs and 107 RBIs with Oakland.

Fitzgerald’s New Opportunity

Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald (53). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two things that I find very interesting about this acquisition are Fitzgerald's defensive versatility, as he played on the infield corners this year with 62 appearances as a first baseman and 62 at third base.

For his return to Minnesota, the possibility of being able to move around several positions, since he also played second base and the outfield, could open opportunities for him at the position where Royce Lewis was usually used, who ultimately was a negative defensive player and fell well below his best offensive version.

Steamer projections estimate that Fitzgerald could be a .282 BABIP hitter in MLB, with little power and a considerable decline in his walk rate, which will lead to a higher strikeout rate.

Of course, these are only projections heading into the 2027 season and, after his great year this season in Triple-A, the estimates exceed some of the numbers he already posted when he debuted with the Twins in 2025, producing just a .147 BABIP and a .196/.302/.457 slash line, with a low batting average and on-base percentage, but a slugging percentage that exceeded .450 and helped him record a 100 wRC+ in that short sample of 53 plate appearances.

Ryan Fitzgerald takes the field during the WooSox game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald's ability to make contact is what has given me the most hope, especially after this season in the minors, with a year of experience in which he changed part of his approach as a hitter, becoming more aggressive to the point of lowering his walk rate (11.4%) and strikeout rate (23.0%) with Kansas City in Triple-A during his 431 plate appearances in 2024 to 7.5% and 16.5%, respectively.

Although his Hard Hit% and Barrel% rates remained below the average among qualified minor league hitters this year, his renewed approach produced results for Fitzgerald, who finished with a .358 BABIP (slightly higher than his .349 in 2024) and made a quality leap in all the other production parameters.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Ryan Fitzgerald (53). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, he will now have another opportunity in the same organization that designated him for assignment on January 2 of this year, and his minor league options give Minnesota room to keep him as depth without having to reserve a spot for him on the active roster from now on.