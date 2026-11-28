Following Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s one-year, $20 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, Brandon Lowe and first baseman Ty France stand out as the potential next targets for the Minnesota Twins in the free-agent market.

Of course, Minnesota is not the only organization pursuing France and Lowe, and although they will likely do their best to make a good offer for whichever player they choose between the two, they could also lose the bidding in the short time remaining before the imminent December 1 lockout.

That being said, there are other options we have analyzed here and, of course, one of them is Venezuelan second baseman Gleyber Torres. Torres, 29 —he will turn 30 next Dec. 13 - reached the free-agent market after two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, in which he recorded a combined 3.5 fWAR, despite going through health problems this year and seeing his playing time reduced to 96 games, ending a season below 100 games for the first time in his career —not counting the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, when he participated in 42 of the Yankees’ 60 games.

Why Could Torres Be an Interesting Player in the Twins’ Plans?

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torres is not capable of generating the power that Lowe and Jazz can provide and is not a great defensive second baseman —although he has made interesting improvements, he makes up for not having that tool with his ability to produce many quality at-bats, drawing walks and getting on base with great consistency.

Over the last two seasons, Gleyber accumulated 142 walks and has finished in the 95th percentile in BB%, in addition to ranking in the 100th and 99th percentiles in Chase%, respectively. He is also coming off the best on-base percentage season of his career, after hitting .364 this year, and stands out with a 12.7% walk rate, among the highest since 2025 among second basemen with at least 900 plate appearances.

That ability to get on base could be a very interesting complement, especially when we add Torres’ consistency against left-handed pitchers, against whom he has recorded a 140 wRC+ and a .402 on-base percentage in 301 plate appearances over the last two seasons.

This is even more important, since Minnesota often had problems against left-handed pitchers and the team finished hitting just .234 (the fourth-worst) with a 94 wRC+ (the tenth-worst) over that same period, with inconsistent regulars such as switch-hitter Brooks Lee (74 wRC+), Kody Clemens (71 wRC+), Trevor Larnach (68) and Victor Caratini (62).

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Torres had a considerable decline in his Hard Hit% rate (it dropped 6.7 percentage points) and his strikeouts increased from 16.1% to 19.3% this year, it is expected that, being healthy, he can produce again according to his standards in expected statistics and recover the lost ground, after dropping from the 72nd to the 26th percentile in xSLG.

If he achieves that and can repeat his defensive improvements after recording +3 Fielding Run Value in his 613 ⅓ innings as a second baseman, his first positive mark since the +9 with the New York Yankees at second base in 2022, I have no doubts that he will be a player capable of providing positive value in Minnesota or any team.