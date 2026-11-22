Friday was a big day for the Minnesota Twins. They executed a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers to move the Twins’ former No. 1 overall pick, Royce Lewis. In return, Minnesota acquired right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

Of course, the trade officially ended Lewis’ tenure with the Twins but it also raised questions about what the team’s plans were for Miller.

Miller was once considered one of baseball’s most promising young starting pitchers. He is now 27 years old, and injuries, along with inconsistent performances, have completely changed his journey to the majors.

Minnesota may have an entirely different path for Miller to take to find his way to the mound. Relief pitching.

That possibility makes the trade make a lot more sense.

Bobby Miller Has Struggled

Bobby Miller Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers used their first-round selection of the 2020 MLB Draft to pick up Miller. He was a standout from the beginning and worked his way to being one of the organization’s top pitching prospects.

He even debuted at the MLB level in 2023 and gave the team plenty of reasons for optimism. He finished his rookie season with an 11-4 record, a 3.76 ERA, and 119 strikeouts across 124 1/3 innings.

The tools were there, and he looked like he was going to be a dependable member of the Los Angeles rotation. That was not the case.

His early success seemed to be hard to replicate. Over the next three seasons, he made just 18 MLB appearances, in which he recorded an 8.30 ERA over 68 1/3 innings.

To make matters worse, his struggles continued at the minor league level.

Then, injuries happened. He dealt with right shoulder inflammation in 2024 and missed almost the entire 2026 season because of more shoulder issues. Last season, he only played in three Major League games and threw only 7 1/3 innings.

Twins Give Miller Another Opportunity

It is possible that the Twins have a different plan for Miller. The organization already added starting pitcher Sonny Grey to the staff and have several competing for roles on the rotation.

That’s what makes a bullpen assignment make a lot more sense for Miller.

Miller already has experience as both a starter and a reliever. Giving him a chance to have shorter outings could let him get his confidence back using his best pitches.

But, it won’t solve all his problems. Command still remains a problem, and his shoulder is going to have to prove its durability.

Relief pitchers have to control walks to avoid getting into difficult situations. Minnesota will have to see marked improvement before Miller can be tagged as a dependable late-inning option.

Miller still has a minor league option remaining which gives Minnesota some flexibility if he needs to develop or ramp up his innings before joining the Majors.

Spring Training will be an interesting time for Miller as he is evaluated for a spot on the team. There is no guarantee to any player at any time, and there sure isn’t with Miller.

Minnesota doesn’t need Miller to be a starting pitcher for the trade to be valuable. If he can just develop into an effective reliever, he will be valuable to a team that needs to improve its bullpen, and he will have restarted his career.