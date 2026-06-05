When Will the Twins Roll Out Their Reported New-Look Infield?

It should only be a matter of time before the Minnesota Twins are sporting a new-look infield, with Royce Lewis playing on the right side of the diamond and Kaelen Culpepper patrolling shortstop.

Matt Wallner, who homered three times for the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night, should join Lewis and Culpepper if the Twins, as they should, wind up making some roster changes in the coming days.

According to SKOR North's Declan Goff, the Twins are planning to feature a mix of Lewis, Luke Keaschall, and Kody Clemens at first and second base, while Brooks Lee plays third, and Kaelen Culpepper is eventually starting at shortstop.

"Here's the Picasso painting I think the Twins' brass is trying to paint and put together here. Which is, from left to right, if you're looking at a diamond, it's Brooks Lee at third, eventually Kaelen Culpepper at short, Royce Lewis at second base, Luke Keaschall, Kody Clemens, and I'll put all three of them kind of in the right side. I know there's only two position spots for them, but on the right side, a Royce Lewis, Luke Keaschall, Kody Clemens mix. That's the plan for them."

The #MNTwins ideal infield plans coming soon to Target Field 👀



1B: Luke Keaschall

2B: Royce Lewis

3B: Brooks Lee

SS: Kaelen Culpepper pic.twitter.com/6yXYcuAeAc — SKOR North - Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) June 4, 2026

Lewis, who has played second base and first base in the last two Saints games, is 18 for 49 with eight homers, four doubles, and 19 RBIs in 12 games since being demoted to Triple-A in mid-May. His bat is too hot to keep in the minors.

Culpepper is hitting .266 with an .858 OPS, which is the result of him blasting 13 homers and nine doubles in 54 games. The 2024 first-round pick getting called up seems less likely than Lewis because the Twins have received pretty solid play from Tristan Gray, Ryan Kreidler, and Orlando Arcia at shortstop.

Meanwhile, Wallner was demoted a couple of days before Lewis, and he's turned it on by going 14 for 37 with five homers and 10 RBIs in his last nine games at Triple-A. Perhaps it's time for the Twins to bring his big bat up to the big leagues in place of Austin Martin, who has been in a brutal slump since the middle of May.

Martin was hitting .333 on May 14. Since then, he's 9 for 70 (.128 batting average). Since May 25, Martin has just three hits (all singles) in 37 at-bats, which is good for an .081 batting average.

If the Twins were to call up Lewis, Wallner, and Culpper, the lineup might look something like this.

Byron Buxton, CF Brooks Lee, 3B Royce Lewis, 1B Kody Clemens, DH Trevor Larnach, LF Luke Keaschall, 2B Matt Wallner, RF Kaelen Culpepper, SS Victor Caratini, C

Eventually, Ryan Jeffers, who is currently on the injured list with a fractured hamate bone, would replace Caratini as the regular catcher. There are a lot of ifs in this scenario, but if Lewis and Wallner don't revert to the horrid hitting that got them sent down in the first place, the Twins might boast an intimidating lineup from top to bottom.

That won't solve the bullpen issues, but it could make for an entertaining summer at the ballpark.