Twins Acquire Veteran Left-Handed Reliever to Help Beleaguered Bullpen

The Minnesota Twins have acquired left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the Mets to bolster their beleaguered and much-maligned bullpen. In return, Minnesota sent infield prospects Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani to New York.

MLB Pipeline ranks the two infielders the Twins' 21st and 29th best prospects.

After trading away almost their entire bullpen at last year's trade deadline, including closer Jhoan Duran, and now Blue Jays closer Louis Varland, the Twins are now bolstering their bullpen at this year's deadline. The move to acquire Minter also makes good on General Manager Jeremy Zoll's proclamation earlier this week that the Twins will be buyers at the deadline with a clear focus on bullpen help.

There may well be more to come.

Earlier in the day, Kody Clemens hit the 34th ultimate grand slam in Major League history.

An ultimate grand slam is a walk-off grand slam with a team trailing by three runs. The Twins, in fact, were down to their final strike with nobody on before loading the bases. Clemens was then down 0-2 when he delivered the ultimate karmic signal that the Twins should buy.

And buy they did.

Who is A.J. Minter?

A.J. Minter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter has been one of the steadiest left-handed relievers in baseball since debuting with the Braves in 2017. In 384 regular-season appearances with Atlanta, he pitched to a 3.28 ERA. With the Braves, Minter struck out 10.9 batters per nine innings

He signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the rival Mets before the 2025 season. A month into his tenure in The Big Apple, he tore his left lat muscle off the bone. He needed surgery and did not return until this May. Despite his velocity being down, he began his 2026 season with 14 scoreless appearances, but has been less effective of late, serving up four home runs and allowing six earned runs over his last nine appearances.

Over those nine appearances, he has allowed a 1.181 OPS, which includes opponents slugging against him.

Minter is purely a rental, as his contract is up after this season. If no money changed hands, the Twins will owe him roughly $3.5 million for the remainder of the season.

New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter also brings playoff experience to the Twins bullpen should they still be playing in October. He has a 2.88 ERA over 20 playoff appearances, including eight appearances with the World Series champion Braves in 2021.

Minter has also been especially tough in the months following the trade deadline, pitching to a 1.94 ERA from August 1st through the end of the regular season.

What Will His Role Be with Minnesota?

Expect the Twins to deploy Minter in high-leverage situations, setting up closer Yohendris Gomez. He also has some closing experience, having notched 36 saves over his ten Major League seasons. He joins a bullpen that also includes lefties Taylor Rogers, Cody Funderburk and Kendrys Rojas. The trade might allow Minnesota to send Rojas back to the minors to be stretched out as a starter, the role the Twins envision for him over the long term.

The Twins bullpen has been a trouble spot all season, with Twins relievers sporting a 4.92 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. Gomez has solidified the back end after being acquired from Tampa Bay, and Morris has pitched well as a rookie. Earlier this month, the Twins acquired reliever Tommy Nance from Toronto.

Who Did The Twins Give Up?

Bruin Agbayani during the MLB Draft Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins gave up two young infield prospects in Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani. Both are ranked in the lower third of MLB Pipeline's Twins Top 30, though neither is ranked in the Twins Top 30 by Baseball America.

Amick leads Twins minor leaguers with 23 home runs this season in Double-A Wichita. His defensive home is unclear, though, and he is already 23 years old playing at Double-A.

Agbayani is the son of Mets fan favorite Benny Agbayani. He has been injured most of this season with a sore right shoulder. The 19-year-old was drafted in the 6th round of the 2025 Draft by the Twins and is s a former Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year in high school