Twins Are Getting Early Look at Outfield That Could Define 2027

The Minnesota Twins don’t have a lot left to play for in 2026, but the final weeks of the season aren’t meaningless.

They can take this opportunity to get an early look at the future of their outfield.

Byron Buxton is officially done for the season. The veteran center fielder is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right hip September 18. The organization believes he will be ready at the beginning of the 2027 season. If he is ready, he will be a cornerstone piece for the team to build around.

The players who surround him could look significantly different from what they did this year.

Walker Jenkins has already arrived in the majors, and now Emmanuel Rodriguez has joined him. Then you can add Luke Keaschall to the equation. Minnesota has several young options in the majors who are gaining experience before the team has to make decisions about the 2027 roster.

Emmanuel Rodriguez Adds Another Intriguing Piece

Minnesota Twins left fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez (21) celebrates hitting a RBI triple against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Rodriguez got the call to come up to the Major Leagues, he made an impression immediately.

Minnesota recalled him from Triple-A St. Paul on September 12, and he didn’t waste a single second. He homered in his first Major League plate appearance against the Cleveland Guardians. Statcast projected the ball went 420 feet, which, according to Theodore Tollefson of MLB.com, made Rodriguez the first player since Eddie Rosario in 2015 to hit a home run in his first career plate appearance.

I wasn’t just the offense that stood out, either.

Rodriguez threw out a runner who was attempting to advance from first to third in the game as well. Minnesota had to be in awe of the immediate production he had.

The journey to the “Bigs” hasn’t been very smooth. Injuries extended his time in the minors to 353 games over six professional seasons. He had a lengthy absence again this year. He came back to slash .275/.411/.495 with five home runs in 24 games before he was called up.

Walker Jenkins Remains Major Part of Plan

Jenkins had already started making an impact before Rodriguez arrived. This gives the organization a chance to evaluate two of its most talented young outfielders at the same time.

Jenkins made the organization pay attention, and they couldn’t ignore his abilities at Triple-A. In August, he was dominant, slashing .406/.488/.768. MLB Pipeline ranked him as the Twins’ top prospect and No. 15 in the Top 100.

Jenkins has the ability to handle center field when Buxton isn’t available and then can move to a corner when Buxton returns. That’s incredibly valuable to any franchise that understands how fast things can change.

Twins Have Options in 2027

The best part of the story is that Jenkins and Rodriguez aren’t the only prospects knocking on the door.

Keaschall is also an option in right field and Austin Martin was activated from the injured list on September 10. This is giving the team several different combinations of options in the outfield next spring.

Buxton will be the foundation of the outfield when he is healthy. He finished the season early but will good numbers. He was slashing .254/.319/.511 with 25 home runs over a total of 93 games before his hip troubles put a stop to everything.

Minnesota won’t have to build its entire outfield around him anymore. There are plenty of options surfacing that can handle outfield roles.