Twins Should do Smart Thing and Take Byron Buxton Return Off Table

The American League wild card race has been tepid enough to allow many teams to dream, including the Minnesota Twins.

But if team leadership is being honest with itself, they know the odds of claiming that final wild card berth are slim.

The Twins (68-76) are 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for that final wild card spot. The Twins have 18 games remaining in this season. To claim that final berth outright Minnesota will need five more wins than Cleveland down the stretch.

A hot streak like that would be hard enough with Byron Buxton in center field. But, these days, Buxton is on the injured list.

Earlier this week outlets like The Athletic (subscription required) reported that there is hope that Buxton could return at some point this season. Buxton is dealing with a right hip impingement, something that has put him on the injured list three times this season and will require surgery after the season ends.

Buxton and the Twins should ask themselves if it’s worth it?

Why Keeping Byron Buxton Off Field Is Right Call

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this was the first time this season that Buxton had the injury, it might be a different story. But the fact that he's been on the IL three times with the same injury and that it requires surgery is a red flag on its own. It means the injury has been persistent and that surgery is the only correction. Buxton has proven that he can't play through the pain or the injury. He’s played 18 games since the All-Star Break.

The shame is that he was playing at an All-Star level before the injury. He made the All-Star team but couldn’t play because he was on the IL with the hip injury.

For the season he’s slashed .254/.319/.511 with 25 home runs and 46 RBI. But in August his bat suffered through a slash of .179/.304/.231 with one RBI. Injuries have been an issue for Buxton most of his career, but when he's on the field and healthy he produces. The Twins can live with it.

But right now, he isn't even participating in baseball activities. He's been shut down. Minnesota is hoping rest will allow him to play at some point. But he must ramp up to play and that requires time the Twins don't have.

Buxton has professed his desire to finish his career in Minnesota. He has two more years left on a $100 million contract that he signed in 2022. With a lockout looming over labor negotiations, from Buxton’s standpoint it makes sense to press pause, have the surgery and recover. It also makes sense for the Twins, who want Buxton to be a fixture in center field for the next two seasons and perhaps beyond.

The postseason is great, but the Twins don't look like a playoff team. Being patient is one thing but there are times teams need to admit the obvious. Buxton won't be able to play this season. And if he can, it's likely only as a designated hitter. The next couple of weeks will probably make the decision much easier for both sides.

Under different circumstances Buxton’s season would already be done. It's the faint hope of a playoff berth that keeps both sides thinking something might change, even with plenty of evidence that they won't.