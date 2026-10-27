Twins’ Brooks Lee Has Stunning Home-Road Splits in 2026

Brooks Lee has experienced a striking difference in production depending on where the Minnesota Twins are playing this season. The Twins infielder has put up considerably better numbers on the road than at Target Field, with his power production especially standing out. Despite recording nearly identical plate appearances in both settings, Lee has been far more productive away from Minnesota.

Through 318 plate appearances on the road, Lee has hit .292 with a .331 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage, good for an .865 OPS. He has also hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs away from Target Field.

His numbers at home tell a much different story.

Brooks Lee's Numbers at Target Field Tell a Different Story

In 313 plate appearances at Target Field, Lee has hit just .212 with a .268 on-base percentage and a .319 slugging percentage. His .588 OPS at home represents a substantial drop from his road production. Lee has also hit only seven home runs and recorded 33 RBIs in front of the home crowd, compared with 17 homers and 50 RBIs on the road.

Brooks Lee’s drastic home/road splits this season



At Target Field:

313 PA

.212/.268/.319 (.588 OPS)

7 HR

33 RBI



Away from Target Field:

318 PA

.292/.331/.534 (.865 OPS)

17 HR

50 RBI#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/9B469sBio2 — SleeperTwins (@SleeperMLBTwins) October 26, 2026

The difference is particularly notable given the similar sample sizes. Lee has appeared in nearly the same number of plate appearances in each setting, making it difficult to attribute the gap simply to having more opportunities away from home.

His road slugging percentage is 215 points higher than his home mark, while his OPS is 277 points higher. Those differences reflect a significant gap in both his overall offensive production and his ability to generate extra-base hits.

Can Lee Find More Consistency for Minnesota?

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee (22) fields a ball. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Twins, Lee's road production offers an encouraging glimpse of what his bat can provide when he is at his best. A .292 average and .865 OPS away from home represent a much more productive offensive profile than his numbers at Target Field.

The challenge is translating more of that production to Minnesota. Lee's .212 home batting average and .319 slugging percentage have limited his overall offensive output at Target Field, particularly when it comes to power.

The split alone does not explain why Lee has performed so differently in the two environments. Factors such as pitch selection, quality of contact and the opposing pitching could help provide additional context, but the numbers make the discrepancy clear.

With almost identical plate-appearance totals in both settings, Lee's home-road splits stand out as one of the more unusual features of his offensive season. If he can bring even a portion of his road success to Target Field, it could make a meaningful difference for Minnesota's lineup.