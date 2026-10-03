Four Minnesota Twins Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The Minnesota Twins enter the offseason with a young group that could shape their 2027 roster. Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kaelen Culpepper made their Major League debuts in 2026. Kendry Rojas also got his first look on the mound. All four have a route to meaningful playing time, though a September depth chart cannot settle their roles for next spring.

Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez: Outfield At-Bats

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Jenkins spent the final month playing center field, but his likely long-term opening is in a corner. Byron Buxton is expected back from hip surgery, and MLB.com reported that the Twins hope Jenkins can move out of center when Buxton returns. Regular work in left or right field would make Jenkins a major part of the 2027 lineup.

First, he must be ready after a planned procedure to remove bone chips and a bone spur from his right elbow. The club expects him to be fully available for 2027. Jenkins also needs to turn an uneven first month at the plate into sustained production. His late-season flashes give Minnesota reason to make room for him, but they do not guarantee an everyday job.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanuel Rodriguez has another route to left-field starts. He homered in his first Major League plate appearance and showed his range in the outfield during September. If the Twins give Jenkins one corner and move or reduce Trevor Larnach’s role, Rodriguez could compete for substantial playing time in the other. Minnesota also has Luke Keaschall, Alan Roden, and other outfield options, so the club must decide how to distribute those at-bats.

Rodriguez’s obstacle is staying on the field long enough to establish himself. A torn ligament in his left thumb cost him nearly three months in 2026. He returned to hit .284/.433/.544 across three minor league levels, but his September arrival gave the Twins only a brief Major League look. Health and consistent contact against big league pitching will determine whether his opportunity becomes a regular role.

Kaelen Culpepper and Kendry Rojas: Two Clear Roster Needs

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaelen Culpepper has the most direct path of the four: he finished the season as Minnesota’s leading shortstop option on its depth chart. Brooks Lee shifted primarily to third base, allowing Culpepper to play short after his August promotion. A mild hamstring strain interrupted his September, but the Twins activated him for the final weekend.

Culpepper now has to hold that demanding position over a full season. His early hitting was encouraging, yet 2026 provided only a short Major League sample. He can enter camp with a strong claim to the job while still needing to show that his defense and bat will support everyday work at shortstop.

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Kendry Rojas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendry Rojas has an opening in the bullpen. The left-hander made 12 appearances, including four starts, for Minnesota in 2026. With A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers headed toward free agency and Anthony Banda expected to miss roughly the first half of 2027, Rojas could compete for left-handed relief innings. His ability to work more than one inning gives the Twins another way to use him.

His command is the obstacle. Rojas struck out 34 batters but walked 22 in 29 2/3 Major League innings, and Minnesota optioned him to Triple-A in August. A steadier strike rate could turn his stuff into a dependable bullpen weapon. Until then, the Twins must weigh that possibility against developing him further as a starter.

Jenkins, Rodriguez, Culpepper, and Rojas have each crossed the threshold to the Major Leagues. Their 2027 impact depends on how well they fill specific jobs: two outfield spots, shortstop, and left-handed relief. Those are opportunities they can compete for now, with spring training set to show how close each player is to securing one.