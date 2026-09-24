Twins Front Office Shakeup Continues With Another Major Departure

The Minnesota Twins have mutually parted ways with assistant general manager Daniel Adler, according to Aaron Gleeman of “Gleeman on the Gleek.” Adler was hired in 2017 by former President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey, who departed from the Twins back in January.

Adler's Role with the Team

Adler was in a role helping with some of the biggest baseball decisions, including advising the president of baseball operations on what kind of moves the team can or should make in any scenario.

With Falvey departing earlier this year and now landing with the New York Mets, it only made sense that Adler parted ways as well. The front office seems to be in the midst of a remake, with Jeremy Zoll being at the helm of the baseball operations department as the team's general manager.

What's Next for Adler?

A general view of a Minnesota Twins hat. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gleeman noted in his news tweet that Adler is expected to pursue other opportunities. He might like the thought of following Falvey to the Mets and helping them flex their financial muscle towards winning.

Adler could also be a candidate to assume one of the open general manager positions across the game, like in Houston, Anaheim, or Sacramento. Adler did have some success with the Twins; with the 2019 squad he helped to craft, they won 101 games, and the team broke their playoff win drought in 2023. That could be appealing to any of those AL West squads.

Adler could also look to be in an advisory role with a team as someone more behind the scenes than he was with the Twins. Either way, Adler would be a very good executive to add for any team looking for help in the front office.

Offseason Decisions for Zoll

With Adler's departure, the whole front office will be getting a new look. Zoll will now look to hire a new president of baseball operations and advisors with the departures this season.

This could be a blessing for the Twins who have not been the most successful team over the past few years. They are getting some new voices in the building, which could give the team a whole new identity.

The next decision for the Twins will be to extend Zoll or move on from him, as they have mutually agreed with Falvey and Zoll. It's not a foreign thought that the Twins could just erase the whole whiteboard and restart from scratch. A new core of players on the field, a new core of executives in the front office.