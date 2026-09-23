Former Twins Executive Could Land Major Front Office Job With Mets

One person's trash is another person's treasure, as Twins fans might soon see. A report from Michael Moreno, a national MLB reporter, indicates that former Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey could be a candidate for the Mets general manager position. Former MLB GM Jim Duquette, who is an analyst for MLB Network, also confirmed the interest.

Falvey's Past in Minnesota

Former Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Twins parted ways with Falvey in January after he'd been part of the organization since October of 2016 as the main person in the baseball architect role. During the eight seasons he was in the organization, the Twins made the postseason four times, including the 2019 Twins, who won 101 games. With that came three AL Central crowns. There was success, including the team winning their first postseason series in 21 years back in 2023, the last time they made the dance.

The tenure for Falvey in Minnesota changed the organization forever as he helped to integrate analytics into scouting, player development, and team roster decisions. He made some great moves, like trading Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for current ace Joe Ryan, but also made some bad moves in his time, like trading away Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand for Tyler Mhale, both of whom have had good seasons with either the Reds or the Orioles.

When Twins look back upon the Falvey era in Twins history, it should be with favor, because there was a great deal of success, no matter if it ended with him selling off much of the roster at the 2025 trade deadline. Under Falvey's watch, the current core that the Twins will have for the future, including the likes of Walker Jenkins, Luke Keaschall, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Kaelen Culpepper, was developed by the organization.

Would Falvey Fit the Mets?

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo López (49 )and former Minnesota Twins executive President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The criticism that I'm sure Twins fans have of Falvey during his tenure with the team was the aforementioned poor judgment when making big trades. It's fair to say that the players that he dealt with when the team was attempting to compete compared to the players he dealt away and what they became, as well as some of the signings he made in his tenure.

There is no doubt that Falvey is a good talent evaluator, which is why he stayed in the job for so long. If Falvey were to land with the Mets, he would not be the main person in charge; that's David Stearns. He would either be the general manager or a consultant to Sterns in the front office.

Falvey and Sterns do have a connection, both being part of the Guardians' front office in the early 2010s. It seems that Falvey would be a good fit for the Mets' front office, which could benefit the Twins in the future when it comes to making trades because Falvey would have a good grasp of talent on both sides.