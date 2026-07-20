Twins Get Blown Out by Cubs and Now Face a Critical Test Against the Guardians

The Minnesota Twins entered Sunday with a chance to secure another series victory and continue their strong run into the second half. Instead, the Chicago Cubs took control immediately and handed the Twins a 10-1 thrashing at Wrigley Field.

Zebby Matthews never found a way to put Chicago’s hitters away. Alex Bregman opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, and the Cubs added another run in the second before breaking the game wide open in the third.

With the bases loaded, Nico Hoerner lined a ball toward Luke Keaschall in center field. Keaschall charged before getting caught between attempting the catch and keeping the ball in front of him. The ball rolled to the warning track, allowing three runs to score on Hoerner’s triple. Pedro Ramirez followed with an RBI single to make it 7-0.

Chicago added three more runs in the fourth, ending Matthews’ afternoon after he allowed 10 runs, eight earned, on nine hits and three walks in just three innings.

Travis Adams provided Minnesota with three innings of relief after Matthews departed, helping manager Derek Shelton preserve the rest of his bullpen for the upcoming divisional series.

The Cubs did not give Minnesota many chances to respond. Shota Imanaga worked seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four. Royce Lewis prevented the shutout with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly after doubling earlier in the game.

Twins Must Reset Before Guardians Series

Royce Lewis hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday’s performance halted the offensive momentum Minnesota displayed earlier in the series. Ryan Jeffers hit a go-ahead three-run home run in Friday’s 5-2 victory, while Kody Clemens supplied both runs Saturday with two homers after entering the game in an 0-for-19 skid.

Neither spark carried into the finale. The Twins repeatedly failed to turn their limited traffic into runs, closing the series with consecutive losses after winning the opener.

The defeat ended Minnesota’s five-series winning streak, although the club remained 9-6 over its previous 15 games. More importantly, it dropped the Twins to 49-51 before a four-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Joe Ryan is scheduled to face Tanner Bibee in Monday’s opener at Progressive Field. The series gives Minnesota an opportunity to move past an ugly afternoon and recover ground within the American League Central.

Chicago will remain at Wrigley Field for a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Jameson Taillon is expected to return and oppose Jack Flaherty in Monday’s opener.