Twins Facing Real Second-Half Test Opening Against Chicago Cubs

The Minnesota Twins do not get much time to ease into the second half.

Their first series after the All-Star break comes at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, a team sitting at 54-42 and holding the top National League Wild Card spot. For Minnesota, this is an early measuring stick for a team that entered the break at 48-49, three games back in the American League Central and still trying to prove it belongs in the playoff race.

The Twins have enough talent to make a second-half run, but they have not created much margin for error; that is why winning this series is crucial. Winning it would give Minnesota a strong start out of the break and help build momentum before a key divisional stretch. Losing it would reinforce the idea that the Twins are still not consistent enough to play against the best the league has to offer.

Minnesota Needs to Prove It Can Match a Playoff-Level Team

Ryan Jeffers celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recent history between these teams has been competitive. Minnesota took two of three from Chicago last season at Target Field, winning 8-1 and 4-2 before the Cubs answered with an 8-1 win in the finale. Chicago also won two games against the Twins at Wrigley Field in 2024, so returning to the North Side gives the Cubs a home-field advantage.

This version of Chicago is also playing well. The Cubs won five of their last seven games before the break and closed the first half with an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Alex Bregman helped lead that final push, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in the win. Pete Crow-Armstrong remains another player Minnesota has to watch, entering the series as one of the hottest players in baseball, sporting a .291 average and 21 home runs to go along with excellent defense in center field.

For the Twins, the biggest individual storyline is Byron Buxton’s health. Buxton entered the break with 25 home runs and a .903 OPS, but he is now on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, creating an immediate concern as the second half begins.

Minnesota has to hope the injury does not become anything more serious. Without him, more pressure falls on Josh Bell, Ryan Jeffers, Trevor Larnach and the rest of the offense to carry the production against a quality Cubs team.

Both teams have something to gain. The Cubs can strengthen their Wild Card position and keep pressure on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Twins can show they are more than a fringe contender hanging around .500, but doing that without Buxton makes the challenge even tougher.