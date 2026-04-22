Twins Keep Beating MLB’s Best Pitchers, Hand Mets 12th Straight Loss

What did the Minnesota Twins need to get back on track after losing four straight games at home? A day off and then a date with the New York Mets, who have plunged into darkness with 12 straight losses after blowing a lead and falling to the Twins, 5-3, on Tuesday night.

New York, even with ace Nolan McLean on the mound, couldn't hang onto a 3-0 lead. McLean struck out seven of the first nine batters and was perfect through five innings. Matt Wallner, one of the most strikeout-prone hitters in the majors, broke up McLean's bid at perfection with a single to start the sixth inning.

Two batters later, Byron Buxton launched a two-run homer 374 feet into the left field seats to cut Minnesota's deficit to 3-2. In the seventh inning, McLean gave up a one-out double to Kody Clemens before Luke Keaschall tied the game with an RBI single to center field.

Minnesota kept charging, getting to former All-Star closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning for a pair of runs. The inning started with Williams walking Josh Bell and Ryan Jeffers, and then Clemens' bunt loaded the bases when James Outman, who ran for Bell, beat the throw to third base. Keaschall singled to left to put the Twins up 4-3, and they went up 5-3 on Wallner's bases-loaded walk.

The Mets are now 7-16, losers of 12 straight games. They haven't won since April 7.

For the Twins, it was another victory against a high-powered starting pitcher. Look at the starting pitchers they've beaten this season:

Noah McLean

Cole Ragans

Casey Mize

Tarik Skubal

Framber Valdez

Jack Flaherty

Max Scherzer

Garrett Crochet

Sonny Gray

At 12-11 overall, the Twins can legitimately say they've won 75% of their games when the opposing pitcher is very, very good. In fact, all of the pitchers mentioned above, except McLean, have been an All-Star at least once in their respective careers. McLean is likely going to be a perennial All-Star based on how he's pitched in his first 12 MLB starts.

Next up? Clay Holmes, who has made two All-Star Games in his nine-year career. The right-hander owns a 1.96 ERA in four starts so far this season. Wednesday's game starts at 6:10 p.m. CT.