Although Kody Funderburk showed to be a troublesome watch at times last year due to a difficult 12.2% walk rate, his underlying numbers prove that he might be heading towards a breakout season in 2027.

As things currently stand, amidst a fairly young and inexperienced bullpen referring to names such as Yoendrys Gomez, Andrew Morris, Travis Adams, and Mike Paredes, all four have good upside, but have about a year of experience or less.

Funderburk, having just over two years of service time under his belt, is one of the more seasoned and veteran arms joining Jeff Hoffman, Tommy Nance, and Cole Sands.

Adding some quality relievers this offseason via free agency or trade should be one of the top priorities for the organization. This past season the Twins relief staff wasn’t a strong suite, ranking 26th with a 4.74 ERA and 28th with a 1.49 WHIP.

Specifically, Minnesota should be in the hunt for left-handed relievers, with Funderburk currently being the only southpaw projected to be a part of the team’s bullpen heading into next season.

While an external left-handed relief arm is in the best interest for the Twins, internal option Funderburk has quietly been showing across his career that he is capable of being a quality major league reliever.

Under-the-Hood Numbers Pointing to Progression

Kody Funderburk pitches to New York Yankees first baseman Cody Bellinger in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season, being Funderburk's fourth career season, all with the Twins, he notched 51 innings of work across 58 innings while pitching to a modest 3.71 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

Out of the 30 relievers manager Derek Shelton turned to in 2026, Funderburk ranked fifth being worth 0.4 fWAR. He was also one of the more dependable and most-used arms, trailing only Morris, Adams, and Taylor Rogers in innings pitched.

In terms of how effective his stuff was, consisting primarily of a cutter, sinker, sweeper, and changeup, Funderburk fanned opponents at an average 22.1% clip, but struggled with control, resulting in a poor 12.2% walk rate.

Positively, Funderburk was one of the best in the majors at limiting hard contact while keeping the ball on the ground. The only problem is that the defense behind him didn’t provide much support, ranking 28th in defensive runs saved and 26th in fielding run value.

Funderburk limited hard contact to an excellent 29.2% clip while managing an average exit velocity of just 85.1 mph; both metrics placed him in the 98th percentile. Furthermore, batters were only able to barrel up 4.9% of batted balls, ranking in the 89th percentile.

What catches the eye most is that Funderburk was able to induce ground balls at an insanely high and productive clip.

According to Baseball Savant, amongst left-handed pitchers with at least 100 batted ball events, Funderburk’s 58.3% groundball rate ranked fourth, trailing only Brandyn Garcia (58.8%), Brant Hurter (59.2%), and Tim Hill (68.9%).

In terms of expected numbers and overall value, Kunderburk displayed strong numbers, hence his 3.73 xERA, .225 xBA, and 3.65 FIP. Also, he was worth a total of 6 pitching run value, which placed him in the 67th percentile.

Approaching his age-30 season, Funderburk could be on the verge of a breakout season. We already know the strengths he displayed this year, but if he can prove to be better at controlling his pitches while keeping the walks down, he could turn into a very valuable and productive relief arm.