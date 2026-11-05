One 2026 Trade Deadline Move the Twins Could Come To Regret

The Minnesota Twins held a share of the American League’s final wild-card spot three days before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. They added Jeff Hoffman to help protect leads down the stretch, then went 21-28 after the deadline and finished 77-85. The biggest prospect package Minnesota gave up that summer now looks like the one it might most regret.

The Twins acquired Hoffman and cash from the Toronto Blue Jays for left-hander Dasan Hill, right-hander John Klein, infielder Dameury Pena and international signing bonus pool space. Minnesota sent one prospect to Baltimore for Dean Kremer and two to the New York Mets for A.J. Minter. Hoffman commanded the biggest prospect package of the three deals.

Jeff Hoffman Delivered Before Elbow Surgery

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jeff Hoffman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman posted a 2.50 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 12 walks in 18 innings for Minnesota. His 10 holds in 20 appearances show where much of his value came from. Manager Derek Shelton had another reliever he could turn to when he needed a strikeout to preserve a lead.

Right forearm inflammation sent Hoffman to the injured list during the final weekend of the season. He underwent surgery on Oct. 27 to remove a bone chip from his right elbow. The Twins expect him to resume throwing in late December and be ready for Opening Day, according to MLB.com’s injury update.

Hoffman can become a free agent after 2027, so a delay in his recovery would cut into the only full season Minnesota secured in the trade. Even if he returns on schedule, the Twins have other holes to fill in the bullpen.

Dasan Hill Could Make the Prospect Price Sting

Former Minnesota Twins prospect Dasan Hill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline ranked Hill seventh in Minnesota’s system at the time of the trade. The 20-year-old left-hander can touch 99 mph, but he walked 37 batters in 45 innings at High-A Cedar Rapids.

In five regular-season starts for High-A Vancouver after the trade, he struck out 21 and walked seven in 16.1 innings. Five starts are a small sample. Sustaining that improved control over a full season would give Hill a better chance to stick as a starter.

Klein had already made his major league debut with the Twins, so Toronto also acquired a pitcher who could help sooner. A healthy Hoffman protecting late leads in a 2027 playoff race could still justify the price.

If his recovery limits his innings and Hill keeps throwing strikes, Minnesota could spend years watching Toronto develop a starter it gave up for a short stretch of effective relief.