Twins Open Important Homestand Against Orioles Behind Dean Kremer

The Minnesota Twins might be happy to be home. The team had a rough weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, where they dropped two of three. Now it’s time to regain some momentum.

The Twins are starting a six-game homestand Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, who have nearly the same record. Minnesota is 58-61 where they are four games back of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central.

The Orioles have much more ground to cover in the American League East with their 57-61 record putting them 14.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Every game is important to both of these teams, but right now the Twins may have more to lose. They are handing the ball to right-hander Dean Kremer to face off against Baltimore’s left-hander Trevor Rogers. Both will be doing their best to keep their respective teams in the postseason hunt.

Three Key Storylines

Dean Kremer Faces His Former Team

The Twins acquired Kremer during the trade deadline from none other than the Orioles. With Joe Ryan on the injured list because of a left glute strain and Zebby Matthews nursing a blister on his foot, Minnesota is placing its trust in Kremer. It’s always interesting when a former player faces his previous team the first time.

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royce Lewis Looks to Rebound

Lewis is still in the heart of the order despite having a frustrating game during the finale in Milwaukee. He was hitless on Sunday and struck out four times. He wasn’t alone there either. The Twins’ offense heard “You’re out!” 15 times against the Brewers pitching.

Minnesota needs Lewis to have a much better evening from Lewis if the hope is to begin the homestand with a victory.

Can the Twins Solve Trevor Rogers?

The top of the lineup is going to be very important as Minnesota tries to regain its composure Monday. Austin Martin is returning in the leadoff spot while Ryan Jeffers and Lewis will follow him. The team has to find ways to put the ball into play much more than the five times they were successful on Sunday.

Twins Starting Lineup

Austin Martin, LF Ryan Jeffers, C Royce Lewis, 2B Josh Bell, DH Luke Keaschall, RF Brooks Lee, 3B Kaelen Culpepper, SS Victor Caratini, 1B Ryan Kreidler, CF

Starting Pitcher: Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA)

What’s at Stake

Monday will begin a six-game homestand that could ultimately define the season for Minnesota. After the completion of three games with Baltimore, the Twins will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Target Field before they have to head back out on the road.

With both of these teams trying to claw their way into the playoff picture, this is a desperate series for both teams.

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. CDT at Target Field