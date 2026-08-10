Twins' Royce Lewis Unlocked His Swing With One Quiet Adjustment

Royce Lewis’ streak of 13 consecutive games with a hit and 19 straight games reaching base — which ended Sunday in the Minnesota Twins’ 10-inning loss to Milwaukee — could have been interpreted as the result of a familiar approach: more aggression, more power and a willingness to accept more misses.

The second-half data tells a different story.

Lewis did not start chasing more pitches outside the zone. His O-Swing% barely changed. The adjustment came on pitches he could actually hit: his Z-Swing% jumped from 65.8% to 84.0%.

That changed the dynamic of his plate appearances. Lewis began attacking pitches in the zone earlier, let fewer good strikes go by and, rather than paying for that change with more whiffs, made better contact. His strikeout rate also fell sharply, from 27.0% to 17.1%.

That is why the increase in aggression did not produce a more reckless version of Lewis. It produced a version that was getting to the pitches he wanted to hit more often.

The quality of his contact followed the adjustment. His bat speed increased from 74.7 to 76.3 mph. In August, 47.8% of his batted balls have been hard-hit, while he is batting .464 with a 1.304 OPS. The power Lewis had been expected to provide showed up after the change in his approach at the plate.

When Lewis Can Pull the Ball

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The adjustment has a clear consequence: Lewis is far more dangerous when he can use his strength toward his natural side of the field.

When he pulls the ball, he is batting .415 with an .868 slugging percentage and a 258 wRC+. There is also a significant difference between his road and home production: he has a 116 wRC+ away from Minnesota compared with a 95 wRC+ at Target Field.

Pitchers, of course, have an answer. When they can get Lewis to hit the ball toward the opposite field, his production collapses. In that part of the field, Lewis has a -54 wRC+ and a .111 batting average.

Royce Lewis’ 13-game hitting streak didn’t come out of nowhere.



The swing changed: FastSw% jumped from 50.6% to 65.3%, bat speed from 74.7 to 76.3 mph, while Z-Swing% climbed from 65.8% to 84.0%. pic.twitter.com/h2xFi4MdHO — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) August 10, 2026

That is the attack point that shows up on his spray map. The challenge for pitchers is getting him there without leaving him a pitch he can drive with authority toward his natural side.

On Sunday, Jacob Misiorowski did not need to solve that problem the conventional way. His fastball reached 103.9 mph, leaving Lewis with almost no time to react. The streak ended against a pitch that demanded an almost perfect response.

What Really Changed

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis’ streak was built on a better selection of the moments when he should attack. That distinction matters. A hitter can be aggressive without expanding his zone. Lewis is showing exactly that: he stopped giving away as many strikes within the plate appearance without becoming a chase hitter.

His August production was the result of that change. He saw more pitches he could hit, attacked them earlier and put more speed behind his contact.

The streak ended in Milwaukee. The adjustment that produced it is elsewhere: Lewis is taking his at-bats with fewer doubts about when to let the bat go.