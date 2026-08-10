Twins Already Seeing the Value of the Dean Kremer Trade

“Knowing the way that our starting pitching group has gotten nicked up over the course of the year, we wanted to make sure that we were in a spot to make sure that that wasn’t going to be our Achilles’ heel the rest of the way,” Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll told the Minnesota Star Tribune after the trade deadline.

Zoll's words look almost prophetic now. Minnesota acquired Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles at the deadline in a move that initially created an abundance of starting-pitching options.

Just over a week later, Joe Ryan landed on the injured list with a strained left glute. Minnesota recalled Zebby Matthews to take his place in the rotation, only for Matthews to exit Friday’s start against Milwaukee after a blister on his right foot tore open.

Meanwhile, the Twins are carefully managing rookie Connor Prielipp, who only recently surpassed his previous career high of 82.2 innings after injuries repeatedly prevented him from carrying a full starter’s workload.

Suddenly, Minnesota has plenty of work for Dean Kremer.

Minnesota's Rotation Insurance Is Already Paying Off

Dean Kremer delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Kremer made a strong first impression with Minnesota. Against Kansas City on Wednesday, he allowed one run on three hits across five innings, striking out two and walking two in the Twins' 2-1 loss.

It was the type of steady production Minnesota hoped to add when it acquired the 30-year-old. Kremer is also under team control through 2027, giving the Twins a longer runway to evaluate where he fits in their rotation.

His next test will be a fitting one. Nine days after the Orioles traded him away, Kremer will take the mound against the organization he spent his entire Major League career with before arriving in Minnesota.

Baltimore knew Kremer as a dependable member of its rotation for years. From 2022 through 2025, he made 106 starts with a 3.95 ERA and led the Orioles with 171.2 innings last season. His 2026 campaign has been considerably rougher, as a quad injury cost him more than two months before he posted a 6.50 ERA across seven starts before the trade.

With Ryan sidelined, Matthews dealing with a blister and Prielipp's workload being monitored, Kremer has a chance to become more than a depth addition. A strong stretch could give Minnesota a reliable rotation option for the remainder of 2026 while strengthening his case for a larger role next season.