The Minnesota Twins cleared space for their young outfielders by non-tendering Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner on Friday. The next decision should be how often Emmanuel Rodriguez actually plays.

Keeping Rodriguez in the majors will require more planning than simply putting his name on the Opening Day roster. Byron Buxton, Walker Jenkins, Luke Keaschall, Alan Roden and Austin Martin remain in the outfield picture, leaving Minnesota with several ways to distribute starts.

For Rodriguez, a roster spot and a different regular assignment matter. The Twins should establish a weekly playing-time plan before adding another outfielder.

Rodriguez Has Little Room for Another Development Season in St. Paul

Minnesota Twins center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanGraphs’ RosterResource lists Rodriguez with no minor league options remaining. Minnesota would need to expose him to waivers to send him down.

That makes his situation different from an ordinary spring competition, in which the runner-up can return to Triple-A for everyday work. The Twins should enter camp prepared to develop Rodriguez against major league pitching.

His first 13 games showed why that process needs patience. Rodriguez hit .178 with two home runs in 48 plate appearances, striking out 16 times while drawing three walks. Those numbers identify an early contact problem, but they represent too little playing time to settle his offensive ceiling.

Minnesota needs to learn whether he can make the adjustments that turn his power into dependable production. Sporadic pinch-hit appearances would offer fewer opportunities to evaluate that progress.

There is also a practical distinction between entering a game for defense and starting it. A late appearance can help the Twins protect a lead without giving Rodriguez a plate appearance.

The Twins Should Reserve Starts Before Shopping for More Outfield Help

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The flexibility created by the Royce Lewis trade gives manager Derek Shelton another way to distribute at-bats through the designated hitter. Rodriguez should have a defined share of those opportunities alongside his outfield work.

A reasonable initial goal would be four starts in a six-game week, provided he is healthy and competitive at the plate. That is a proposed development plan, with performance determining whether his role expands.

Buxton’s recovery from hip surgery could create additional outfield starts when he serves as DH. Rodriguez already appeared at all three outfield positions in his September debut, giving Shelton several places to use him.

The strongest argument for a smaller role is immediate production. The Twins cannot promise unlimited starts to a hitter who has yet to establish himself if another outfielder clearly earns them.

They can, however, evaluate more than his spring batting average. Contact in the strike zone, decisions against breaking pitches and the quality of his plate appearances should help determine whether he is progressing.

Any veteran addition should fit that development plan. Before committing another roster spot to the outfield, Minnesota should identify whose starts the newcomer would take and how Rodriguez would continue to receive meaningful work.