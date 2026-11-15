Twins’ Trevor Larnach Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Expected Back for Spring Training

Minnesota Twins outfielder and designated hitter Trevor Larnach underwent surgery on his left wrist Saturday, on what the team called “a debridement of his TFCC and open excision of a ganglion cyst,” according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Larnach was placed on the IL on September 15th with that left wrist strain that ended his season.

Hays notes that the Twins intend for Larnach to ramp up his hitting program in January and be ready for spring training games (whenever those may be), assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery.

Why Larnach is Important

Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offseason focus for the Twins, at least in free agency, needs to be on pitching. Their offense was still below average in 2026, but Larnach was not. In 433 plate appearances, Larnach posted a 123 wRC+ with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.

The Twins can't afford to lose Larnach's production from the leadoff spot in their lineup, especially if they don't add to their offense. They must get Larnach significant reps in spring training because of the table-setter he needs to be at the top of Minnesota's lineup ahead of Byron Buxton, who is also returning from injury.

Where the impact might affect the Twins is in Larnach's defense. Larnach has always been a subpar defender, but 2026 was his worst, with him recording -8 Defensive Runs Saved in the outfield, according to FanGraphs.

The offseason could have been used as time for Larnach to improve his defense and not need to take up the DH spot. With the Twins needing to keep in mind the load management of Buxton in 2027, the DH spot is going to have to be free, and Larnach is a liability in the outfield.

The Twins also need to hope the wrist injury does not have a lasting impact into the season. The Twins saw with Ryan Jeffers in 2026 the impact a wrist (his was a hamate bone) injury can have on a player offensively.

While Larnach is not known much for his power, he's still going to need to make contact at a high level. Having the surgery this early in the offseason is a promising thing for his availability if a setback does come up.

Now the Twins will wait and see how the rehab unfolds. It's also important to note that after December 1st, the Twins can have no contact with Larnach due to the lockout, so his hitting program will be laid out before the lockout begins.