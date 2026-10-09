The Twins Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

The Minnesota Twins should put Taj Bradley at the center of their 2027 plans. His breakout season provided an asset that is difficult to replace: a young starting pitcher who can miss bats while handling a substantial workload.

Bradley finished with a 3.73 ERA and 205 strikeouts across 178 1/3 innings in 31 starts. His Pitcher of the Year recognition reflected what he meant to Minnesota in 2026. The next step is building a team that gets more from those outings.

Bradley Connects the Twins’ Present and Future

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 25, Bradley has already delivered a full season of production that younger prospects still need to establish. His cutter held opposing hitters to a .179 average, giving him an effective weapon alongside his fastball and splitter.

Minnesota controls him through 2029, while four veteran starters could reach free agency after 2027. That difference matters when identifying the center of the next competitive roster. Bradley can help immediately and remain part of the rotation as the club’s young position players gain experience.

Luke Keaschall offers another compelling building block after posting a .374 on-base percentage. Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper bring upside, too. Bradley’s combination of demonstrated production and remaining control gives Minnesota a particularly valuable starting point on the mound.

The Twins acquired Bradley from Tampa Bay for Griffin Jax at the 2025 trade deadline. His development has given the club a chance to turn that transaction into several years of rotation stability. Minnesota should now prioritize keeping him and improving the conditions around his starts.

There is unfinished work. Bradley issued 76 walks in 2026, and reducing that traffic would help him work more efficiently. The new pitching staff Minnesota is assembling should make consistent strike throwing a priority while preserving the pitches that produced his strikeouts.

Build a Roster That Protects His Value

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Jeremy Zoll should explore an extension that buys some of Bradley’s free-agent years. Arbitration begins in 2027, giving the Twins a reason to discuss cost certainty before another strong season changes his market. Any agreement must account for the injury risk attached to a long-term pitching commitment.

Bradley also needs quality starters around him. Keeping Joe Ryan would provide another established option and reduce the pressure on Connor Prielipp and Zebby Matthews. Minnesota should give its younger pitchers opportunities with enough depth available to absorb an injury or an uneven stretch.

Catching belongs near the top of the offseason priorities. Ryan Jeffers is approaching free agency, leaving Minnesota with an important decision about who will share the workload with Victor Caratini. Pitch receiving, blocking and game preparation should carry weight alongside offense when evaluating that choice.

The bullpen must improve as well. Twins relievers finished with a 4.74 ERA, limiting the value of the leads their starters handed them. Adding dependable options would allow Derek Shelton to remove Bradley when his outing warrants it without leaving the final innings exposed.

Defense should shape the position-player decisions around the young core. Minnesota needs reliable fielders in supporting roles so a routine ball in play does not become an extended inning. Preserving playing time for its emerging hitters can coexist with finding stronger defensive depth.

Bradley gives the Twins a clear place to begin. An extension, dependable catching, a deeper pitching staff, and sound defense would support his development while making the entire roster stronger. Minnesota should enter 2027 with a plan to turn his best starts into meaningful wins.