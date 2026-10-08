Twins Announce 2026 Team Awards With Several Notable Winners

The Minnesota chapter of the National Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund released their list of “Diamond Awards”, which are annual awards given to Twins players in various categories. It's a fun decision that puts into perspective just how important certain players are to some of the team's successes every year.

Team MVP

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should have been, and was, a no-brainer. Kody Clemens had a breakout season for the Twins, collecting 27 home runs and 81 RBIs. The Twins didn't even make things interesting in September or buy at the deadline if it weren't for Clemens's effort. Just think: he was a journeyman, and now he's a core piece going forward for the Twins. That should be a feather in the cap of the Twins' front office for identifying a talent and using it to their advantage.

Pitcher of the Year

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taj Bradley was voted the pitcher of the year for the Twins in 2026. Bradley made 31 starts, going 12-6 with a 3.73 ERA and 205 strikeouts. Bradley was the model of consistency in the rotation for the Twins, not missing starts and always performing. Bradley was their stopper as well, going 5–2 with a 3.93 ERA in 15 starts following a Twins loss. He showed up when the Twins needed it and was another big reason the Twins had life until late in the season.

Most Improved Twin

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks Lee was voted the Most Improved Twin in 2026. Lee led the team in games played with 156 games played. Lee hit 24 home runs and drove in 83 RBIs this season, which should excite the Twins and their front office. Lee also led all MLB switch hitters in home runs, which is another thing that would be huge for the Twins' lineup going into 2026.

Outstanding Rookie Award

Minnesota Twins pitcher Connor Prielipp. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie pitcher Connor Prielipp won the Outstanding Rookie Award just one season after he won minor league pitcher of the year. In 2026, Prielipp went 6-7 with a 4.87 ERA. That is a good starting point for what could be a good pitcher in the league for years to come and his performance for the Twins was also important to the team and to his development as a young pitcher.

Twins Defensive Player of the Year and Bob Allison Award Winner

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Byron Buxton. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Buxton received both the Twins Defensive Player of the Year award and the Bob Allison award for being a "player who exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field," the statement read. Buxton could not stay healthy in 2026, but he hit .254 with 25 home runs and 46 RBIs in 93 games. Buxton was still a supreme defender and one of the better outfield defenders in the game.

“Media Good Guy” Award

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The impending free agent Ryan Jeffers won the “Media Good Guy” Award for always being available and accessible to the media when needed. On and off the field, Jeffers was one of the more consistent and better Twins. If that's how his career in Minnesota ends, he sure went out in the good graces of everyone around him.