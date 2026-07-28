Twins' Trade Deadline Priorities May Have Just Changed

The Minnesota Twins built their roster around pitching depth for the 2026 campaign.

Certainly, that was a good strategy, and as the year is playing out, it’s a good thing the Twins took that approach. The season-ending loss of ace Pablo Lopez was a huge blow, but one that could be dealt with given what they started with.

This team is still in the hunt for the American League playoffs. They now sit at 53-54, just 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox, who lead the field. They are just one game back in the Wild Card race as well.

Now, though, the setback to David Festa in his recovery effort is starting to put pitching in question. It seems like the margin for error here for the team is shrinking.

The Twins recently announced that Festa had experienced a recurrence of symptoms related to his right shoulder impingement that put him on the injured list clear back on March 25.

He had undergone a stem cell injection and was then working his way back when a bullpen session seemed to aggravate the shoulder again. The return timeline is now unknown.

Festa’s injury wouldn’t be enough to cause worry, but when you combine it with the growing list of injured pitchers, it is starting to raise questions surrounding the upcoming trade deadline.

Do the Twins have enough pitching depth?

Injuries Steadily Chipping Away at Minnesota’s Staff

Minnesota Twins pitcher Anthony Banda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season ever started, Minnesota was having to navigate significant losses. Lopez was out with a torn UCL. Anthony Banda won’t see the field again in 2026 due to surgery to repair his left lat.

Mick Abel’s throwing timeline is somewhere in September after he had to have elbow surgery.

Mike Paredes joined the injured list after he suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain that has him out for several weeks.

The good news is that Joe Ryan is expected to return to the rotation on Tuesday after missing time with arm fatigue. This is a good reminder of how fast things can go downhill during a 162-game season.

Twins Still Have Quality at the Top

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, the rotation has not collapsed.

Ryan has posted a 3.38 ERA with 131 strikeouts over 114.1 innings of work. Taj Bradley has also been very dependable with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 114.2 innings.

Bailey Ober has stepped up and pitched 81 innings with 15 starts, and Zebby Matthews is getting some valuable experience even despite his 5.21 ERA.

A few in the bullpen have really stood out, including Yoendrys Gomez, who is boasting a 1.78 ERA with 12 saves. Andrew Morris has filled multiple roles for the team and has a 3.24 ERA.

The injuries that could have derailed this team have been absorbed by several consistent and valuable players.

Festa Represented More than Just Another Pitcher

Not having Festa available isn’t catastrophic; it just represents one of the team’s best contingency plans.

Every single MLB team prepares for and expects injuries, especially in the pitching department. Championship-caliber organizations get that way because they have a funnel full of quality pitchers just waiting for their turn.

As Lopez, Banda, Abel and now Festa are still unavailable, many of the Twins contingency plans have already been engaged.

Sure, this team is competitive and likely they will remain so. Festa’s situation just creates questions. If more pitchers go down, it will certainly place increased stress on those who remain healthy and give the Twins less flexibility.

Trade Deadline Could Look Different

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The conversation around the Twins when the season started was the competitive advantage they had secured with pitching depth.

For the most part, that depth has held up, but it is constantly being tested.

While the trade deadline doesn’t bring a forced purchase of blockbuster pitching, the question has to be asked about another dependable arm.

Would another veteran inning eater be smart? Or maybe it’s a reliever? Either way, it would be valuable insurance for a team who is very much still looking forward to October baseball.

This isn’t a crisis, just a reminder that what once looked like one of baseball’s deepest pitching crews is now being tested. As the deadline approaches, reality is setting in and may affect how aggressively Minnesota looks to reinforce a staff that has carried this team all season.