Twins Reveal Lineup With Bullpen in Tough Spot Against Angels

The Minnesota Twins lost the series opener to the Los Angeles Angels in walk-off fashion. Today, they will look to bounce back after the gutpunch loss.

For the Twins, it will be LHP Connor Prielipp getting the start. This season, Prielipp holds a 5-7 record with a 5.24 ERA. It's been an up and down season for Prielipp, who took the loss in his last start on Sunday against the Guardians, so today he's looking for a bounceback. This will be the first time Prielipp's faced the Angels in his career and anyone in their lineup, so today will be a good test for Prielipp as he looks to begin to close his 2026 season.

For the Angels, it will be RHP Grason Rodriguez. This season, in 18 starts, Rodriguez holds a 4-7 record with a 6.10 ERA. To put it frankly, Rodruguez is not the best starter in the world and someone the Twins offense should be able to beat. They will need to put some good at-bats against him.

It will be interesting to see how the Twins navigate their bullpen today. Between last night and the heavy usage in the Yankees series, the bullpen has been extreamly taxed. The usage chart, outlined below, could help indecate who the Twins might use tonight. The biggest need is a long start from Prielipp.

Player September 17th September 16th September 15th September 14th Taylor Rogers (L) 1.2 IP -- 38 P A.J. Minter (L) 0.2 IP -- 14 P 1.0 IP -- 22 P 0.0 IP -- 18 P Jeff Hoffman (R) 0.1 IP -- 5 P 1.0 IP -- 16 P 1.0 IP -- 18 P Tommy Nance (R) 1.0 IP -- 14 P 1.2 IP -- 22 P Yoendrys Gómez (R) 0.1 IP -- 18 P 0.2 IP -- 24 P 1.0 IP -- 10 P Kody Funderburk (L) 0.0 IP -- 1 P 0.1 IP -- 3 P 0.1 IP -- 3 P Travis Adams (R) 3.0 IP -- 34 P Andrew Morris (R) 1.0 IP -- 13 P 1.0 IP -- 30 P 1.0 IP -- 11 P

First pitch is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. CT at Angel Stadium. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens --2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Emmanuel Rodriguez -- LF Royce Lewis -- 1B WalkerJenkins -- CF Ben Ross -- SS

Lineup Notes/Roster Moves:

Prior to the game, the Twins placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL with a wrist injury. His season is over, and depending on the future, so could be his Twins career.

The Twins recalled Alan Roden from AAA St. Paul. He spent three weeks

Matchups to Watch

Zach Neto vs. Connor Prielipp

After being in substantial trade rumors, Zach Neto has been better in the second half, posting a .735 OPS. Additionally, Neto has a .881 OPS against lefty pitching. Prielipp will need to keep Neto off base, as he will look to be a table setter for the Angels offense, despite not looking great in the series opener.

Ryan Jeffers vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Ryan Jeffers got a much-needed off day yesterday after catching 13 innings in the marathon on Wednesday. Jeffers did take an at-bat in extras, but will get a full-day Friday. Additionally, Jeffers has had some success against Rodriguez in his career, recording two hits in six plate apperances, including a double and a walk. Jeffers is going to need to be another catalyst for the Twins offense tonight.