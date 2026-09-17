Twins Get Top Prospect Back in Lineup for Angels Series Opener

The Minnesota Twins are heading west for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are one of the league's worst teams and one the Twins should beat up a bit on for a few days. With some help, it could make the final week of the season interesting in terms of the postseason hunt.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Taj Bradley. On the season, Bradley is 11-6 with a 3.81 ERA. The good news for the Twins is Bradley has had success in his career against the Angels. In 18 1/3 innings for Bradley against the Angels, he's posted a 2.95 ERA with 17 strikeouts and five walks. Bradley will need to continue this success tonight.

For the Angels, it will be RHP Walbert Ureña. On the season, Ureña is 9-10 with a 2.88 ERA. Ureña has been one of the best young starters in baseball this season, despite the win/loss record. He has strong velocity, which the Twins have shown they can handle, and this will be the first time Ureña will see the Twins.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. CT at Angel Stadium. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Josh Bell -- DH Emmanuel Rodriguez -- LF Royce Lewis -- 1B Victor Caratini -- C Walker Jenkins -- CF Ben Ross -- SS

Lineup Notes

Walker Jenkins returns to the Twins lineup today after having a few off days this week. Jenkins has been struggling since being called up from AAA, but the more reps the better for Jenkins down the strech.

Ryan Jeffers is not in the Twins lineup after he caught 13 innings in the marathon game against the Yankees.

Ben Ross is getting his second straight start at shortstop.

Matchups to Watch

Mike Trout vs. Taj Bradley

While it's not been a great season for Mike Trout, for his standards, it's undeniable that Trout has an impact at the plate when right. The only player on the Angels that has faced Bradley in the past and has produced good numbers is Trout. He has five hits in six at-bats against Bradley with a walk and an RBI. Keeping Trout down will be a key to taking the first game against the Angels.

Luke Keashall vs. Walbert Ureña

Luke Keashall was on fire in the series against the Yankees. It felt like every time Keashall took an at-bat, he was on base. A credit to him and his on-base skills. Keashall has been an offensive tablesetter for the Twins and will need to do that once again in the opener against the Twins.