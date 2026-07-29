Twins' Walk-Off Win May Have Changed Everything at the Trade Deadline

Going into the final week of action, the Minnesota Twins were teetering on the line as to whether or not they would be buyers or sellers this trade deadline. Well, after a very exciting walk-off win Tuesday night, they are officially looking to improve the roster.

The Twins are officially a .500 ballclub going into action on Wednesday afternoon and find themselves a measly half game back from the bottom wild card spot and only two games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

Now, had Minnesota dropped the late-night Tuesday night defensive battle against the Kansas City Royals, the front office might feel differently about whether or not they wanted to deal away Joe Ryan and Ryan Jeffers, as the pair have been on everyone's trade radar.

Royce Lewis is the #walkoff hero for the Twins! pic.twitter.com/7V9Z03jFEy — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

However, third baseman Royce Lewis took matters into his own hands in the ninth inning against the Royals despite a very stagnant offensive showcase from both ball clubs, as it was 2-1 when he came up to the plate.

With a pair of outs on the board and two runners on the bags, Lewis smoked a near-400-foot triple on a cutter, the lone pitch that saw the zone in his at-bat. Both of his teammates scored to steal that one from the Royals.

Now, as the Twins are officially looking to build on their roster, they will be after some leverage arms in the bullpen. There is no telling what that is going to look like in the coming days, but one thing is for certain: Jeffers and Ryan are not going anywhere.

What Both Ryan and Jeffers Means to This Team’s Success

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the 29-year-old catcher is really starting to thrive as he continues to trend in the right direction offensively. In his last seven games, Jeffers is hitting over .300 to complement an OPS well over .800.

Then, there is Ryan, who has a 3.38 ERA, which pairs quite nicely with a 1.10 WHIP, which is best on the pitching staff while trailing only Taj Bradley in strikeouts. He is a key piece to the rotation and crucial to any postseason success.

July is almost coming to an end, and the only series that the Twins have dropped was to one of the best teams in baseball, the Chicago Cubs. Other than that, losses have been few and far between.

Minnesota's late game heroics took the opener against Kansas City and could solidify another series win with a victory Wednesday, which would put them over .500 as one of the few in the AL with a winning record.