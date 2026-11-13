Twins Should Protect These Two Prospects by Adding Them to the 40-Man Roster

The Minnesota Twins and the 29 other franchises in Major League Baseball have decisions to make and are on a deadline. Not only is there a projected lockout to take place in early December, but franchises must finalize their 40-man rosters by Tuesday, Nov. 17, at or before 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Twins have a promising roster going into the 2027 season, assuming opening day happens on time, with several young players breaking out to help the franchise finish third in the AL Central when they were heavily projected to finish last.

Continuing to complement those players by calling players up through the organization will help Minnesota turn itself into a true American League contender. That said, with a handful of prospects needing to be added to the 40-man roster to avoid being eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, here are the two who deserve it most.

OF Yasser Mercedes

Cedar Rapids Kernels Yasser Mercedes (17) makes a leaping catch in right field to prevent a home run. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of the Top 30 prospects for Minnesota, only outfielder Yasser Mercedes is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. The international signing has been with the organization since 2022 and has impressed in the minor leagues over the last few seasons.

The No. 17 organizational prospect hit 18 home runs in 2026 with 72 RBIs and a .249 batting average. He does have swing-and-miss in his game, striking out 137 times compared to 56 walks. But with the Twins needing more homegrown talent in the outfield, they must prioritize the upside of Mercedes instead of risking losing him to a rival.

Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club's 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season.

Mercedes, who's at the lower levels of the minors, isn't ready for the MLB, so it feels unlikely that a franchise would pick him up and give him a 26-man roster spot at this stage in his career. If anything, it bodes well for the Twins.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto

Minnesota drafted Paulshawn Pasqualotto in the 12th round of the 2023 draft and has been pleasantly surprised. Pasqualotto has continued to impress while rising through the organization's levels, finishing 2026 in Triple-A.

Pasqualotto also finished his season with a cumulative 3.73 ERA across 70 innings, collecting 95 strikeouts compared to 26 walks. Command is something Pasqualotto will need to work on, but he has the stuff that could complement the Twins' bullpen, which, as a result, would save them money.

Now, if Pasqualotto gets added to the 40-man roster, that doesn't mean he'll make the Major League roster for 2027 guaranteed. If anything, it would be a promotion that tells Pasqualotto the franchise believes in him, and his time could be coming soon. Pasqualotto could be a piece for the bullpen next season, so long as Minnesota doesn't test the waters with him being picked up through the Rule 5 Draft.