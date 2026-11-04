Twins’ Bullpen Uncertainty Gives Them New Reason To Pursue Veteran Closer

The Minnesota Twins’ bullpen finished the 2026 season with a 4.74 ERA, the sixth-worst in the Major Leagues, and the departures of A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers to free agency leave important vacancies.

But what can most influence Minnesota’s attempt to acquire an experienced pitcher here is that on October 27, Jeff Hoffman, who is projected to be the team’s closer next season, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to remove a bone fragment and perform debridement. Although the Twins expect him to begin his throwing program in about eight weeks, that does not guarantee his recovery.

In this scenario, right-hander Raisel Iglesias represents one of the best alternatives to reinforce the late innings and provide experience in high-pressure situations. The Cuban right-hander is coming off a 2.55 ERA in 2026, with 34 saves in 37 opportunities and 64 strikeouts in 60 innings with Atlanta, and received his first All-Star selection, a reward for a rebound season after a less convincing 2025.

Iglesias’ 34 saves represent the highest total of his career, a mark he has matched for the fourth time, and he now has eight consecutive seasons with at least 28 saves since becoming a full-time closer in 2017, during the third season of his career when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds.

Since 2023, Iglesias has been the most consistent closer in the Majors, leading with 130 saves, with the third-best percentage (89.0%), behind only Josh Hader (92.4%) and Jhoan Duran (89.1%).

Would the Cost for Iglesias Be Worth It?

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most interesting thing is that Iglesias’ profile remains solid in terms of several of the standards for an elite reliever, ranking in the 99th percentile in Chase%, the 82nd in Whiff% and the 79th in K%. Once again, his great weapon, the changeup, was one of the most effective pitches in his arsenal, with a 40.7% whiff rate and just .257 xwOBA allowed.

However, the rest of his repertoire had some points that we should analyze, such as the loss of average velocity on his four-seam fastball, from 94.9 mph last year to 94.3 this season, which definitely influenced an increase in hard contact to 47.1%.

Although he reduced his sinker usage from 22.3% to 20.1%, he also went through problems as he saw the xSLG allowed jump from .353 to .494 in 39 plate appearances.

Even so, he remains a safe bet, although the Twins could also seek the services of David Bednar, who must decide whether to accept the $23.15 million qualifying offer extended to him by the New York Yankees.

Some market projections indicate that Iglesias could be looking for a one-year, $16 million contract, which represents a considerable investment for a reliever, but could be a debatable proposal for a team that is not willing to make a larger commitment.