Twins Should Revisit Kevin Gausman but Not at $44 Million

The Minnesota Twins talked to the Toronto Blue Jays about Kevin Gausman on Aug. 2, a day before the trade deadline, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. Toronto traded the right-hander to the Chicago Cubs that night, and he reached free agency after the season.

Gausman told reporters after Chicago’s playoff exit that he was still deciding whether to pitch in 2027, as Blue Jays Nation reported. If he returns, his workload gives Minnesota a reason to revisit a pitcher it considered in August. The value of that workload depends on whether the Twins have a rotation opening.

Gausman Would Give the Twins More Innings

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters this week that Pablo Lopez remains on track for the start of 2027 after Tommy John surgery, according to MLB.com. Assuming Minnesota keeps its current starters, Lóopez’s timetable would determine which spot Gausman takes in the Twins’ projected rotation.

Lopez's Status Without Gausman With Gausman Ready to start the season Joe Ryan, Taj Bradley, Pablo Lopez, Dean Kremer, Bailey Ober Kremer, Bailey OberRyan, Bradley, Lopez, Kremer, Gausman Needs more time Ryan, Bradley, Kremer, Ober, Zebby Matthews or Connor Prielipp Ryan, Bradley, Kremer, Ober, Gausman

Ober made 24 starts and posted a 4.47 ERA in 131 innings in 2026, missing time with right elbow inflammation. Gausman made 32 starts with a 4.51 ERA and threw 46.2 more innings than Ober. He has reached 170 innings in six straight seasons. With Lopez ready, that durability would give Minnesota a reason to start Gausman and keep Ober as depth.

Gausman struck out 184 batters in 177.2 innings. His splitter accounted for 91 strikeouts, the most in MLB with that pitch. His fastball averaged under 94 mph, though, and he allowed 11 homers in nine regular-season starts for Chicago. That points to a middle- or back-end role. The top of Minnesota’s rotation would still depend on what López can give the club after surgery.

The Twins Should Pass at the Two-Year Price

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors projected two years and $44 million for Gausman, an average of $22 million a season. If a deal paid him $22 million in 2027 and he replaced Ober on the payroll, Minnesota would spend $15.1 million more on that rotation spot than Ober’s projected $6.9 million arbitration salary.

Four Twins starters can reach free agency after 2027. A second guaranteed year would secure one spot for 2028 and commit Minnesota to Gausman’s age-37 season. The projected price is too high for a club that can fill the fifth spot internally and needs left-handed relief.

If a trade creates a full-season opening, the one-year, $17 million deal FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens projected would be worth considering. That would buy the Twins a season of established innings while giving them time to see which younger pitchers are ready for a bigger role.