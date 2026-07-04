Twins Smash 6 Homers in Blowout Win Over Yankees

The Minnesota Twins slugged six homers en route to an 11-4 victory over the Yankees on Saturday, making up for a disappointing loss in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Josh Bell homered from both sides of the plate and drove in three runs on a three-hit day to lead the offensive explosion. The switch hitter smacked a solo shot in the seventh inning and followed with a two-run blast in the eighth.

Kody Clemens got the home run party started with a two-run blast in the first inning, giving him 16 on the season and two in as many days against the Bronx Bombers. In the second inning, Luke Keaschall and Austin Jackson hit back-to-back solo homers.

Trevor Larnach also hit a solo bomb in the fourth inning.

That was more than enough for the Twins pitching staff, despite Zebby Matthews giving up four runs on three hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. The bullpen entered the game with two outs in the fifth and kept New York off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Minnesota will have a good chance to win the series with Joe Ryan on the mound for Sunday's 12:35 p.m. CT game.