Twins Smash 6 Homers in Blowout Win Over Yankees
In this story:
The Minnesota Twins slugged six homers en route to an 11-4 victory over the Yankees on Saturday, making up for a disappointing loss in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.
Josh Bell homered from both sides of the plate and drove in three runs on a three-hit day to lead the offensive explosion. The switch hitter smacked a solo shot in the seventh inning and followed with a two-run blast in the eighth.
Kody Clemens got the home run party started with a two-run blast in the first inning, giving him 16 on the season and two in as many days against the Bronx Bombers. In the second inning, Luke Keaschall and Austin Jackson hit back-to-back solo homers.
Trevor Larnach also hit a solo bomb in the fourth inning.
That was more than enough for the Twins pitching staff, despite Zebby Matthews giving up four runs on three hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. The bullpen entered the game with two outs in the fifth and kept New York off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Minnesota will have a good chance to win the series with Joe Ryan on the mound for Sunday's 12:35 p.m. CT game.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm