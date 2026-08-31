Twins Takeaways: Zebby Matthews Dominates as Twins Salvage White Sox Finale

The Minnesota Twins salvaged the series against the White Sox, winning the finale 5-1. Zebby Matthews was fantastic, and the Twins' offense did a lot of good things on the day, including scoring early runs and tack-on runs.

"Much-needed victory for us because we've been in a tough stretch, and and he went out, and you know, it was a statement piece." Twins manager Derek Shelton said postgame on Twins.TV.

Zebby Matthews' Outing

Aug 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the best outing of the season for Matthews. His two starts before today, he was starting to figure some things out with the Twins winning both of those decisions. Today, Matthews took it to another level, pitching 8.1 innings, and giving up one earned run, with the hit coming against Jeff Hoffman after Matthews was relieved from the game.

"Extremely impressive." Shelton said postgame of Matthews' performance. "I mean, you're talking about a White Sox lineup that we've seen that can do a lot of damage, and they can do a lot of damage quickly and extremely left-handed. I mean, a couple right-handers in there, and Vargas right now is one of the best right-handers in the game. He was really impressive. He kept him off balance. He was efficient. He set the tone."

"Yeah, I feel like I mixed pitches really well and was able to attack the zone." Matthews said postgame. "Got away with some stuff there, I think, in the middle of innings, but overall really good"

Matthews took a perfect game into the sixth inning with two outs before Drew Romo broke it up with a clean single up the middle. He was still able to be dominant and economical following that, which is what allowed him to work into the ninth inning.

"I try to take it each pitch at a time, and you know they were swinging early, so

a lot of early outs there." Matthews said postgame. "Was able to keep the pitch count down, so that was really good. I got to ask you about the play, Peters, the slow roller. You make a great play, and you get the out. "

That was a nice play by Zebby Matthews to get the out at first. pic.twitter.com/kKKVVBNdrA — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) August 30, 2026

The season might be spiraling, but the progress Matthews has made over the past month is a really promising development for the future.

Twins' Offense

Aug 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56) hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' offense got started in the first inning today, taking advantage of a mistake by the White Sox infield not turning what should have been an inning-ending double play. It resulted in three runs by the Twins.

#MNTwins 1, #WhiteSox 0



With no outs, the White Sox botched a double play. Josh Bell took advantage with an RBI single up the middle. pic.twitter.com/hmwsliRV6q — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) August 30, 2026

If the offense is not going to be a total dominant force, they are going to need to make the opponent pay for their mistakes. Today, that is exactly what they did. It also spoiled the plans of the White Sox with their bullpen game. It forced them to remove the opener, Jordan Hicks, in the first inning.

"Left on left base hit there to kind of extend it." Shelton said postgame. "Josh Bell had good at bats. We kind of ran into an out early, so it's like, all right, we need to be able to add on, and then we just continued to go, which I thought was really important. I think getting the lead early, especially with, the way we've played as of late, was really important"

And more good news for the Twins offense --- they scored insurance runs. Something that they've struggled with in the second half, admitted by Shelton earlier in the week, they were able to do so today. Luke Keaschall extended the scoring with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

#MNTwins 5, #WhiteSox 0



Luke Keashall with a solo homer to center to extend the lead. pic.twitter.com/atGPzrP5ce — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) August 30, 2026

Keeping the pressure on the opposition is exactly what the Twins' offense needed to do, and they went out and did it, and that deserves credit.

What’s Next?

The Twins will continue their homestand against the AL Central with the Detroit Tigers coming to town. For the Twins, it will be RHP Taj Bradley, who is 9-6 with a 3.96 ERA on the season. For the Tigers, it will be RHP Jackson Jobe, who is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA. First pitch Monday will be at 7:40 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.