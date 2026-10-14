Two Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest the Twins

The Twins are in an offseason where they need help. They need to add to the team. If things break right for the Twins, they could make the postseason in 2027. If they don't, the Twins could miss October yet again.

One thing's for sure: every game is valuable. That early daygame in April counts just as much as games in late August as you're fighting for your season. The Twins did not add enough pieces last offseason, and it ultimately cost them early in the season. By the time those additions were made at the trade deadline, it was almost too late.

The good thing for the Twins, there are a ton of options for the Twins who will be free agents this offseason and are still playing in the postseason. The Twins should be looking into some options to bring in through free agency and get a full season’s worth of production.

1. LHP Alex Vesia

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers' current setup man would be the perfect fit for the Twins this offseason. In the regular season, Vesia was solid, with a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings of work for the Dodgers. Vesia also struck out 31.2% of the batters he faced, which is impressive.

The Twins missed a solid lefty reliever out of the bullpen, with some on the free-agent market departing the team, like AJ Minter (though the Twins should sign him back), and Vesia might be the best option for the Twins in free agency. The Twins should not be depending on the trade deadline to make notable moves, as they did in 2026.

Vesia does not have a long injury history, which should be a good thing and appeal to the Twins. Vesia is a great option, especially with the changes coming to the Twins' pitching department.

2. 1B Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers. Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Twins are going to need to add to their offence. They were extremely middling. Jake Bauers should be at the top of their list of additions to add.

Bauers has had a breakout season with the Brewers, posting a 143 wRC+ this season with 26 home runs and a .389 OBP. That level of production in the Twins' lineup would be close to one of the best on the team.

The Twins did not have a ton of slugging in their lineup, and it doomed them. A potential addition of Bauers would be a total game-changer for their lineup. Also, Bauers was a solid defensive first baseman, which would help the Twins in that department - a hot-button issue - according to the front office.

Bauers will be one of the best free agents on the market and will be in high demand, and that should be the caveat. The Twins are going to need to pay him, and they should. Sometimes you need to pay players to get them on your team. But with the uncertanty of the financial rules going into 2027, spending money might not be the most appealing thing to the Twins front office. They should still do it because it would be a move that would help the Twins win.