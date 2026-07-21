Two Twins Stars Emerge as Top MLB Trade Deadline Candidates

The Minnesota Twins find themselves in an odd spot going into the MLB trade deadline. Sitting third in the AL Central division behind the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, five games out of first place as of Tuesday afternoon, the front office has some decisions to make.

While the Twins are in contention for a playoff spot, should they do a 180 compared to how they've played baseball as of late, losing three straight, Minnesota has two of the most talked about trade candidates who could get moved at the upcoming deadline.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan compiled a Top 100 MLB trade deadline candidates list, which features two of the biggest stars for the Twins ranked second and third, behind division rival Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal.

Ranked 2nd - Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranked as the biggest offensive trade chip at the deadline, Twins veteran Byron Buxton once again finds himself in trade conversations. Buxton has made it very clear that he wants to stay in Minnesota, as Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said, "It's not something we're exploring. It's not something we plan to explore."

Buxton has a 10% chance of being traded, according to ESPN, mainly because both the player and the front office are not interested in facilitating a trade. Additionally, Buxton's contract includes a full no-trade clause.

The Twins star is under contract through the 2028 season, as the likelihood of this mega star being traded in 2026 is almost none.

Ranked 3rd - Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just behind Buxton is Twins ace Joe Ryan, who again pops up in trade deadline discussions. Ryan has one more year of control following the 2026 season, so Minnesota doesn't have to move him if they don't want to. But a player of his skill set will always attract suitors.

ESPN gives Ryan a 35% chance of being traded, as the Twins could get a massive haul for their young starter, should they lean into that idea. Still, 35% isn't a lot, and combining that statistic with Buxton, it's less than 50% that both are moved.

Regardless, here are the franchises that ESPN lists as best-fits for Ryan, should the unlikely happen:

Chicago Cubs

San Diego Padres

Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals

Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals

Any franchise would love to land Ryan, but unless the Twins truly fall from grace with an extended losing streak, fans should expect these stars to stay put, according to statistics.