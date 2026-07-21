Twins Unveil Throwback Uniforms for Field of Dreams Game

The Minnesota Twins will look back to the beginning of their long history when they step onto one of baseball’s most recognizable fields.

Minnesota unveiled the 1961-inspired uniforms it will wear against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa. The matchup will be played near the site of the 1989 film and will mark the first Field of Dreams appearance for both organizations. It will also be the third Major League game played at the location and the first since 2022.

The Twins’ uniforms feature pinstripes and a vintage script inspired by the club’s first year in Minnesota. The navy cap includes the interlocking “TC” logo, while the overall design gives the club a look that fits the event’s focus on baseball history.

A classic uniform for a classic game - Introducing our 1961 inspired uniforms for Field of Dreams! pic.twitter.com/Sj3tOdqyFS — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 20, 2026

The Field of Dreams Connects Baseball’s Past and Present

Jonathan India leads off of second base in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The idea behind the event stretches beyond playing a regular-season game in an odd location. “Field of Dreams” follows Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, as he builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield after hearing a mysterious voice.

The film’s appeal comes from its themes of family, memory and the connection baseball creates between generations. Commissioner Rob Manfred visited the movie site in 2016, helping spark the idea of bringing a Major League game to Dyersville.

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner later said the film captured baseball’s “pure essence” and continued to bring families together through the sport’s history.

The first game was originally scheduled for 2020 before being postponed. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees finally played in Iowa on Aug. 12, 2021, producing a climatic ending that matched the setting.

New York scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to take an 8-7 lead, but Tim Anderson answered with a two-run walk-off home run into the right-field corn to give Chicago a 9-8 victory. Anderson later called it “one of the best moments” of his career.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds returned the event in 2022. Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. opened the night by playing catch in a tribute to the film’s final scene before the Cubs earned a 4-2 victory. Several Hall of Famers also emerged from the cornfield alongside the teams during the pregame ceremony.

Now, the Twins and Phillies will be responsible for adding the next chapter. The August 13 contest will count as a Minnesota home game before the teams continue their series at Target Field following an off-day.