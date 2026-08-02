Who Won the Trevor Larnach-Bryan Abreu Trade That Never Happened?

The rumor made sense from both sides.

Trevor Larnach could have given Houston more stability in the outfield. Bryan Abreu could have become the high-impact arm Minnesota Twins needed to strengthen a bullpen that had lost consistency throughout the season.

For much of the day, the proposed trade was just that — rumor. But The Athletic's Dan Hayes (subscription required) confirmed later in the day that there was some credibility to the potential deal, reporting that the Twins did have a nearly-completed deal that fell apart on Friday, but the source didn't reveal the names involved. Hayes even spoke to Larnach about the rumors before Saturday's game.

When assessing the value of this potential deal — setting aside how far discussions got — the value of both players was not at the same point.

Larnach was putting together the best season of his career after transforming his at-bats. Abreu still had the repertoire that made him one of the most difficult relievers to face in the American League, but he was entering the market after the worst season of his career.

That difference was the key to the potential trade.

Trevor Larnach turned adjustments into results

Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach (9). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larnach’s value was never about becoming a pure power hitter. It depended on proving he could control his plate appearances better and turn more opportunities into production.

During his first seasons in the majors, strikeouts limited his impact. In 2026, that part of his game changed. His strikeout rate dropped to 17.4 percent after sitting above 30 percent in his early seasons, and the result was the best offensive year of his career.

His 130 wRC+ reflected a more complete version of the hitter. Larnach was not only producing better numbers; he was reducing one of the biggest limitations that had defined his profile.

He was also delivering in higher-pressure situations. With runners in scoring position, Larnach was hitting .390/.486/.542 with a 192 wRC+ across 70 plate appearances.

The sample size was still limited, but the change was clear. His at-bats were more competitive, and he was capitalizing on pitches he previously struggled to turn into production.

For Houston, that profile addressed a specific need. The Astros had production around their core players, but they were searching for more consistency in the outfield. Larnach offered a left-handed bat capable of improving that part of the lineup without relying solely on power.

He was a player whose value was rising in real time.

Bryan Abreu had the talent, but not the same value

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evaluating Abreu was more complicated because his talent was never in question.

From 2022 through 2025, he was one of the most dominant relievers in the American League. His fastball had the velocity to challenge any hitter, and his slider allowed him to finish at-bats against different offensive profiles.

But 2026 changed the conversation.

Abreu still had an elite arsenal. The problem was that he lost the margin for error that had defined his best seasons.

His walk rate climbed to 16.7 percent and his FIP rose to 5.41, the worst mark of his career. He also allowed more damage on contact, with a significant increase in his home run rate, while his WAR (-0.5) dropped into negative territory.

The numbers showed a reliever trying to regain control of the at-bats he once dominated.

For Minnesota, that was exactly the bet. The Twins were not acquiring the Abreu of 2023 or 2025. They were betting that the version of Abreu from those seasons was still inside the current pitcher.

The ceiling was high. The uncertainty was as well.

Houston had fewer questions to answer

Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach (9). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was the difference between the two players.

Minnesota could have landed the more impactful reliever if Abreu returned to his previous form. Houston, however, would have acquired a player who was already showing that his adjustments were working.

Both teams had reasons to make the deal. The Twins needed an arm capable of changing their bullpen heading into October. The Astros needed a bat that could improve a position they were looking to strengthen.

But the immediate value leaned toward Houston.

Larnach was arriving as a player on the rise, backed by production and visible changes in his offensive profile. Abreu remained a reliever with enough talent to change a game, but he first needed to prove he could become that pitcher again.

If the trade had been completed, Minnesota would have been buying the possibility of a major rebound. Houston would have been acquiring the player with fewer unanswered questions.

And at the trade deadline, that difference was enough to tilt the deal toward the Astros.