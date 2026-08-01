Four Bullpen Arms Minnesota Twins Could Target at Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins completed a much-needed trade for a bullpen arm by striking a deal with the New York Mets for A.J. Minter. The deal comes days after general manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters that the Twins would be buyers at the trade deadline.

Adding Minter is likely just the opening salvo by Zoll, and that proved true on Friday night when he traded for Baltimore starter Dean Kremer. Twins relievers Yoedrys Gomez and Andrew Morris need more help down in the bullpen.

Let's take a look at four bullpen arms who the Twins could realistically target before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senzatela has not been great in recent outings. In his last 15.1 innings pitched, the Rockies relief pitcher has given up 25 hits and 13 earned runs. Thus far this season, the former starter has a 3.66 earned run average and his K% is the highest of his career. Adding Senzatela likely won't cost the Twins a top-flight prospect, and his 97-mile-per-hour fastball could bring some juice to the bullpen.

Kirby Yates, Angels

At 39 years old, Yates isn’t going to cost the Twins a bounty of riches. The veteran relief pitcher has posted a 3.76 ERA and has a K% of 31.0. In his last three appearances, he’s pitched 2.2 innings and given up one earned run and struck out five. Yates may no longer be the dominant bullpen arm he was in 2024, but he can still be a valuable piece out of a bullpen for a team fighting for a playoff berth.

Riley O'Brien, Cardinals

O’Brien is under team control until 2030 and the Twins may not be willing to give up one of their top prospects to reel in O’Brien. However, if they wanted to avoid adding a rental, the 31-year-old relief pitcher could be an ideal target. O’Brien is looking more and more like the 2025 version of himself when he posted a 2.06 ERA. In his last three appearances he has pitched three innings and given up zero hits and struck out five.

Kenley Jansen, Tigers

Jansen is no longer the dominant force he once was. However he could be rounding into form for the stretch run. In his last seven innings pitched, the soon to be 39-year-old has given up zero runs and struck out nine batters. Jansen is a big-name and could help the Twins in high-leverage situations as they make a push for a playoff berth.